CALDWELL — A suspect accused of killing his wife in front of his two children in Wilder in 2015 is now in the custody of the Canyon County Sheriff’s Department.
Erasmo Diaz, who allegedly killed Amparo Godinez-Sanchez before fleeing to Mexico, was announced to be in the custody of the Mexican authorities in June. After a five-month extradition process, he was placed in the custody of the sheriff’s department Thursday evening, according to a press release.
“This is a day we’ve been looking forward to, and I can assure you, this is a day that the family members of the victim in this case, Ms. Sanchez...have looked forward to for many years,” Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said at a press conference Friday morning.
Diaz’s arraignment is scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m.
Diaz was indicted in 2016 on five felony charges, Donahue said. As of Friday morning’s press conference, he had a $5 million bond associated with that indictment, Donahue said.
The five charges in the indictment are murder in the second degree; desertion of a child; injury to children; destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence; and use of a firearm or deadly weapon during the commission of a crime, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
The adjudication process will take some time, but Diaz is innocent until proven guilty and will be given a fair trial, Donahue said.
When asked if Diaz is a U.S. citizen, Donahue said Diaz has an immigration detainer placed on him by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and that is Diaz’s status as he knows it.
According to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s website, detainers are issued to “identify and ultimately remove criminal aliens who are currently in federal, state, or local custody.” It serves to inform local law enforcement agencies that the ICE intends to “assume custody of an individual in the (law enforcement agency’s) custody.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!