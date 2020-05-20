CALDWELL — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man Tuesday night near a Caldwell intersection.
Josh Gamble of Wilder was traveling north on Centennial Way about 8:45 p.m. when his 1986 GMC Jimmy drove through a large puddle of water near Chicago Street, police said. Gamble lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road and struck a tree.
Police said the 23-year-old, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene; his next of kin have been notified.
Following the fatal crash, the roadway at Centennial Way and Chicago Street was closed for roughly 1.5 hours.