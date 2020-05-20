Sirens
Stock Photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man Tuesday night near a Caldwell intersection.

Josh Gamble of Wilder was traveling north on Centennial Way about 8:45 p.m. when his 1986 GMC Jimmy drove through a large puddle of water near Chicago Street, police said. Gamble lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road and struck a tree.

Police said the 23-year-old, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene; his next of kin have been notified. 

Following the fatal crash, the roadway at Centennial Way and Chicago Street was closed for roughly 1.5 hours. 

Olivia Heersink is the Canyon County public safety reporter. You can reach her at oheersink@idahopress.com, or by calling 208-465-8178. Follow her on Twitter @heersinkolivia

Tags

Load comments