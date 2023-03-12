Meridian Library

The entrance to the Meridian Library is shown in 2022. A group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Meridian filed a petition Feb. 9 seeking to put the dissolution of the library district on the ballot.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Concerned Citizens of Meridian is attempting to dissolve the Meridian Library District, but its members have also gotten involved in many of the most polarizing local controversies over the past few years.

Along the way, the group has drawn the ire of many Republican elected officials who support the library, especially in Meridian, further showcasing the divide in the Gem State between the right and the far-right. But members of the Concerned Citizens of Meridian have signaled the library isn’t their end goal.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

