NAMPA — After the city of Nampa increased impact fees by about six times in 2019, several new transportation projects were born.
In the spring, the city reviewed proposals for 14 new roundabouts. The city now plans to turn 10 intersections into roundabouts and to regulate the other four into traffic signals. The projects wouldn’t be possible without the influx of money from the impact fees.
The new designs are “absolutely critical” to handle Nampa’s rapid population growth, the city’s deputy public works director, Jeff Barnes, said.
“With the amount of growth that’s happening, we’re gaining a lot of cars on the system every day,” Nampa Public Works Director Tom Points said. “So it’s really critical that we keep with our plan and keep these things designed and moving forward.”
As Nampa’s population grows — from an estimated 90,860 in 2016 to 110,980 in 2021 and a projected 150,000 by 2040 — the city’s public works department is designing new intersections to try to keep pace. It takes about three years for intersection redesigns to come to fruition and some might notgo into action for a few more years. But the plans are being set.
Points and Barnes explained roundabouts as safer and faster than traditional traffic lights. There are 90% fewer fatalities and 75% fewer serious injuries at roundabouts compared to intersections with lights, Barnes said. Unlike red lights, cars can drive straight through roundabouts without stopping if the coast is clear.
As Nampa tries dealing with more and more congestion, that’s key.
“All of these locations,” Barnes said, “they warrant an improvement right now.”
In planning, the city also emphasizedopportunities for pedestrians. After review by the city council, extra elements were added. Barnes mentioned flashing beacon lights to inform drivers of a pedestrian hoping to cross the road.
The survey the city of Nampa put out this spring about the 14 proposed roundabouts received almost 500 responses. Respondents were asked if they preferred a signal or roundabout at each of the 14 intersections. More people supported roundabouts than signals at nine of the 14. The other five received more support for a signal.
Sentiment varied in the comments section.
“Roundabouts are great but we really need some mandatory driving instruction refresher course so people know how to use them!” one respondent wrote.
“You’re 20 years behind getting infrastructure up to par with our growth.......try getting it right for once?” another submitted.
Roughly within the past three years, Points has observed a shift in public support for roundabouts. He mentioned the Nampa Highway District’s use of roundabouts as possibly contributing to their increasing popularity. As more people become familiar, Points believes they’re realizing roundabouts can improve efficiency and safety.
“People are going to be happier on their commutes,” Barnes said, “because right now there’s several of these intersections that probably have between 10- to 30-car backups at the peak hour in rush hour.”
Nampa’s top three priority intersections, Barnes said, are Kings Road and Victory Road, Idaho Center Boulevard and Cherry Lane as well as Midland Boulevard and Iowa Avenue.
The biggest challenge facing the redesigns, Points said, is money. About five years ago, it would’ve cost about $1 million to build a signal or a roundabout. Due to increased labor and material costs, it now could cost up to $2.5 million. The cost of a traffic light is roughly the same.
For these projects, about half the money would come from impact fees and half from city street funds.
“We’re doing our best to keep up,” Points said.