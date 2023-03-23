Meridian Housing FILE

Single-family homes fill a residential neighborhood in Meridian, in this 2020 file photo.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press file photo

Meridian’s city council moved forward on two housing developments but denied a conditional use permit for a multifamily development during its meeting Tuesday.

Sagarra, a Basque word for apple, is a proposed residential community near West Orchard Park Drive, North Fox Run Way and North Linder Road. It was approved.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

