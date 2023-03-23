Meridian’s city council moved forward on two housing developments but denied a conditional use permit for a multifamily development during its meeting Tuesday.
Sagarra, a Basque word for apple, is a proposed residential community near West Orchard Park Drive, North Fox Run Way and North Linder Road. It was approved.
The Sagarra development had previously been considered by the council on Feb. 14, but was continued to this meeting. Since then, the developers added two common lots and two single-family attached units, but removed nine multifamily units. The density decreased.
In the previous hearing, councilmembers expressed concerns with home elevations, setbacks and parking.
“We wanted to offer a differentiated product, and especially in the market where the median home price is so high and it's become less affordable for so many people, that we did want to offer a variety of housing types,” applicant Michael Slavin told the council in February. “It means affordable for a lot of different people, from the aspiring young college person that just graduated getting their first place and a lot of other folks”
A Meridian housing code report last year called the city's lack of medium- and high-density housing "alarming."
However, Slavin said in February that this wouldn’t be section 8 homes and one of the applicants said on Tuesday they wanted to make the Sagarra area as beautiful as possible and that they want to have “high end renters.”
In February, Councilmember Jessica Perreault mentioned there were a lot of service jobs in the area and hardly any multifamily dwellings. And Mayor Robert Simison said condos were a “needed product in Meridian.”
The applicant took street parking out of some curved road and updated some concept elevations for single-family homes.
“I think you both have made it certainly better,” Councilmember Joe Borton said. “I love the PUD (planned unit development) concept. I wish we’d see more. It allows you to do what you’re doing here, provides more innovative and unique layout and design and product.”
Ultimately, the council approved the Sagarra application, with Councilmembers Liz Strader and Perreault voting against it.
“If we didn’t approve this, what would we end up with in this spot?” Councilmember John Overton asked.
The council also approved an annexation and preliminary plat for Millwood Subdivision on Victory Road. The 4.74-acre development has a proposed 17 single-family detached units, including one existing home.
Meridian OZ apartments
The 2.39-acre site on Franklin Road was previously annexed in 1999 with high-density zoning and a development agreement for over 90 apartments. A conditional use permit for multifamily has since expired, and the applicants wanted a new development agreement and a conditional use permit for 60 units. There would be five three-story buildings with 12 units each. Thirty would be one-bedrooms and 30 would be two-bedrooms.
The Planning & Zoning Commission changed the staff’s recommendation - to encourage the city council to determine if density was appropriate, to have the developer explore other fence options and to relocate the trash enclosure.
“We are in agreement with all of the conditions that are in place,” said Jorre Delgado with Realm Venture Group.
Neighbors who came to the city council meeting seemed frustrated at the developer, with some saying the applicant did not show up to neighborhood meetings. Delgado said there were multiple neighborhood meetings and she waited over an hour for anybody to show up.
One, Ann Witherell, said she appreciated that there would be a new fence. But she said she was concerned about the apartments and had security concerns.
“It just gives me nightmares, thinking about that,” Witherell said. “I've lived there for 45 years. I mean, I really don't want to put bars on my doors and windows at night. That’s not Meridian. It’s not the Meridian I know. It’s not the Meridian I moved to. It may have to be the Meridian I move from.”
A 2007 paper from Harvard University reviewed available studies and concluded that multifamily housing does not inherently attract people who are “more apt to engage in (or attract) criminal activity.
The adjoining property to the east is now owned by the Ada County Highway District and contains a drainage facility, which Borton said doesn’t make sense.
“How does ACHD acquire a portion of this property without a DA (development agreement) modification to allow it to put the drainage?” Borton said.
Ultimately, councilmembers expressed concern with traffic and with the current use. Borton said it was difficult but appropriate to deny the development agreement modification and conditional use permit and to invite the applicant to rezone.
“Best of luck in working with the owners and neighbors to try to come up with something that makes sense for this area,” Simison said.