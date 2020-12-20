This year, journalism has been more important than ever. From frontline pandemic updates to on the ground coverage of protests, local journalists have been bringing readers the information they need.
The Idaho Press is working on a story about why local news matters. We want to hear from you: Why do you subscribe to The Idaho Press?
What part of our coverage matters most to you? Is there a particular reporter you follow? What sets us apart from other news outlets in the Treasure Valley?
To respond, please email or call Idaho Press reporter Ashley Miller at amiller@idahopress.com or 208-405-5283.