Hugh Crawford still sometimes shops on Amazon, even though he’s general manager for the Village at Meridian.
In recent years, headline after headline has captured the downfall of American retail and malls, brought on by changing consumer habits and, in some areas, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Crawford believes online and brick-and-mortar shopping can co-exist. And in many ways, the Village at Meridian exemplifies the industry trend of experience-focused areas where people can do more than just shop for apparel. The Village, an outdoor shopping center a few miles from the city’s downtown, offers office space, a show fountain and nearby apartments, among other attractions.
“It’s the experience and the memories that people have made here,” Crawford said. “(Meridian) has proven to be an exceptional market for this kind of development.”
Idaho is an interesting market for malls. The state as a whole only has five malls (classified as large, enclosed shopping centers), according to Emily Arft, a senior associate focusing on mall and retail for Green Street, a real estate research and advisory firm.
The Village at Meridian is more of a “lifestyle center concept,” she said. Department stores used to serve an important role as anchors for a mall, but they are less important now, which is driving more of those concepts.
On Thursday afternoon, sun glinted off rows and rows of cars in the Village parking lot as Melodie Weber sat at a table in the shade.
Weber comes to the Village maybe twice a month. She and her family will do their thing and stop for treats on the way out. She said it’s easier to shop for things like clothing in person, although it’s more convenient to shop online.
“Especially when you have little kids. That way they’re not grabbing at all the stuff or running off in the store, which happened yesterday,” Weber said, to her almost-2-year-old Paisley. She fed part of a cinnamon roll to Paisley while her 5-year-old, Austin, dug into his.
But the best mall in the state is Boise Towne Square, which Green Street classified as an A- mall.
On Thursday, Cecilia Sampouw was waiting for her family outside a store in the mall. Her son needed to grab a baseball card before they returned home from vacation.
They’d gone downtown, but it was hard to find the specific thing he wanted. So a few hours before their flight they headed to Boise Towne Square.
“I think the good thing about malls is you just can find anything,” Sampouw said.
Malls can definitely provide benefits, including being some of the first places parents will let their kids go alone, but there can be too much of a good thing.
“We definitely have too many malls in the U.S.,” Arft said. “We think that if your mall is graded A quality, it will most likely survive. ... If you’re a B mall, it’s a toss up. … C malls … we expect all of those malls to go away over the next 10 to 20 years.”
Typically, every time a mall closes, other malls in the vicinity see an uptick in foot traffic, she said. Two of Idaho’s five malls were given a C rating by Green Street, which could drive more people to Boise if they close.
“If I’m looking at these five malls, does Idaho need all five of them?” Arft said. “No, they can probably survive with two or three.”
Other cities, like San Francisco and New York City, have seen retail suffer as remote work brought on by the pandemic became extremely popular. And areas with more restrictive COVID-19 policies have struggled, Arft said. Idaho didn’t have restrictive COVID-19 policies.
For example, Brookfield Properties recently pulled out of a San Francisco mall along with its business partner Westfield. Brookfield Properties developed the Boise Towne Square mall. Brookfield Properties did not return a request for comment.
But the California tech town has sent plenty of its residents (along with other states) to Idaho in recent years, which Crawford said is part of why Idaho’s mall scene is thriving.
“That’s (growth has) just expanded our market with more customer base … if you’re in California, you’re making a big salary and you’re allowed to work remotely and you can live in Idaho and buy twice the house for half the money, you have a lot of disposable income,” Crawford said. “More people and large disposable income is a good combination.”
This in-migration phenomenon, labeled “equity refugees” by one local business owner, was driven in part by the pandemic. People searched for areas to work remotely with good outdoor areas away from bigger cities and sometimes, for areas with fewer pandemic restrictions.
Boise’s remote location could also be part of why retail works better here.
In contrast to more-populated areas, Amazon Prime does not deliver quite as quickly to Boise.
In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said delivery promises fluctuate based on factors like transportation capacity in a region and a customer’s location. The same-day delivery network serves over 90 metros, the spokesperson said.
With same-day delivery, some consumers in bigger cities can sometimes get things delivered faster than going to the store.
“Coastal markets, they’re usually more affluent, they might be younger and more tech-savvy and more willing to adapt e-commerce,” Arft said. “... Usually people are going to brick-and-mortar stores when they have a last-minute item that they need to take away that day.”
However, the growth in this market has brought more big retailers to the market, Crawford said.
“Major national retailers first look at major markets, New York, L.A., Chicago,” Crawford said. “And it was hard to get them to understand what Boise and what Idaho had to offer.”
Ultimately, industry analysts and news articles have noted a divide between the good malls and the bad malls. Current markets and consumer behaviors no longer support several mediocre-to-average malls in a market.
“That’s been a longstanding debate if online shopping is going to kill the mall or shopping center,” Crawford said. “It’s proven that it’s not … it’s just balancing out.”