BOISE — A new health order from Mayor Lauren McLean declares bike bars must remain closed, while brick-and-mortar bars can reopen. The new order comes amid a push by city leaders to regulate the divisive pedal-powered attractions, which has one bike bar owner questioning why his business in particular was singled out in the declaration.
This month, Central District Health issued a health order that allowed bars to reopen. On Sept. 8, McLean issued her own public health order that incorporates the "prudent and efficient measures taken by CDH," including the criteria for bars to reopen, but it also continues previously enacted, Boise-specific regulations that aren't mentioned in CDH's declaration.
Boise's Public Health Emergency Order No. 20-12, an extension of an order first issued in June, limits who can enter the Boise Airport, and it continues a suspension of some public meetings. It also says bike bars located within Boise City limits "shall remain closed to members, guests, patrons, customers, and the general public."
The Boise City Council unanimously ratified McLean's order Tuesday. An existing order from Central District Health caps social gatherings at 10 people, but that doesn't apply to restaurants or other places of business.
Michael Thomas, owner of local bike bar Pedals and Pints, told the Idaho Press on Wednesday he doesn't see the "logical and reasonable thought process" that concludes bike bars should be closed while brick-and-mortar bars are allowed to open.
Thomas likened the bike bar experience to sharing a table with friends at an outdoor bar. "How is it that a table of 10 could occupy an outdoor patio downtown, but a moving vehicle cannot have 10 participants?" he asked. While Thomas has ideas about how bike bars can safely reopen, such as spacing out riders, he said city officials haven't reached out to Pedals and Pints to have that discussion.
In a call with reporters Wednesday, McLean said bike bars were singled out in the June health order because they weren't specifically mentioned in Boise City Code's definition of bars. Bike bars were singled out again in the most recent health order because they can't operate under health guidelines, she said.
"A bike bar with the 10 seats … you just can't separate people the way CDH can require people be separated in bars," McLean said.
Thomas argued bike bars can meet those requirements, and he's willing to make changes on his bikes to do so, but he hasn't "been given an opportunity to defend" his business.
"I'm angry," he said. "It sounds to me like they're trying to remove bike bars from the city."
Communications Director Seth Ogilvie said Thursday the city has had no formal conversations with bike bar owners about reopening.
"We're always open to ideas, and we're glad to listen," he said.
As the bike bars are left spinning their wheels on the reopening issue, the city is considering regulating the businesses for reasons unrelated to the pandemic.
Last month, Craig Croner, Boise's senior administrative services manager, presented the Boise City Council with several regulatory options for bike bars, which have accrued a list of complaints, including drunk and disorderly behavior, loud music and yelling disturbing residents and patio diners, public urination and parking in handicap stalls or improper places.
Council members Patrick Bageant and Lisa Sánchez supported an outright ban on the bike bars, while other council members suggested limiting sound systems or restricting hours of operation.
“My attitude is you should be able to do whatever you want unless you’re bothering other people, but these things are almost custom-made to bother everybody else to the maximum amount possible,” Bageant said at the Aug. 18 meeting.
The council likely will consider an ordinance regulating bike bars in the future, McLean said Wednesday.
Ogilvie said the proposed regulations are "a totally different issue" from the forced closure of bike bars by health order.
"(Bike bars) are closed right now because there's a global pandemic going on, not because someone doesn't like them," he said.