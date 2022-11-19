BOISE — Contested races for legislative leadership posts are taking shape in both houses of the Idaho Legislature, including for House speaker and Senate president pro tem.
During last week’s North Idaho Legislative Tour for the newly elected 2023 legislators, Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, announced a challenge to Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, who is seeking reelection to the top leadership post in the Senate. And both House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, and House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian, made it official they’re facing off for the open House speaker slot vacated by long-serving speaker Scott Bedke, who was elected lieutenant governor.
“It just adds more potential for seeing some different sorts of approaches to the legislative process and policy making this coming legislative session,” said Jaclyn Kettler, Boise State University political scientist.
There is guaranteed to be 100% turnover in the House majority leadership, as no current member of House GOP leadership is running for a seat they currently hold. Instead, there’s a wave of moves from one position to another plus new hopefuls jumping in, setting up contested races for all four GOP leadership positions.
In the Senate, the four-member majority leadership team now led by Winder is seeking reelection, but two of the four face challenges. In addition to Winder, Assistant Majority Leader Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, faces a challenge from new Sen. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, who shifted over this year from the House.
Democratic leadership teams in both houses also are seeing some change, though those races still are developing.
When legislative leadership changes, Kettler said, “It could mean a different kind of ideological bent, but it could also mean a lot of differences for that leadership style, and what that means for how the process and policy making will operate.”
Den Hartog, in an interview prior to the North Idaho tour, said, “I think there’s some possibilities for change. … However it turns out, if we stay with that same four in leadership, obviously there’s going to be change in chairmanships.”
“It may look a little different, and that’s OK,” she said.
Den Hartog said she wants to make sure that Senate GOP leadership is representative of the caucus, which is turning more conservative as a result of this year’s election results. “One of the things that I have always looked for in a leadership team is a team that, in some configuration or another, reflects the caucus,” she said.
“Maybe I’m part of that mix in leadership,” said Den Hartog, who currently chairs the Senate Transportation Committee. “I’m happy where I’m at in Transportation, I’ve loved serving there. But it’s definitely a consideration.”
Winder, speaking by phone as he returned from the tour, said, “It sounds like if we can count our votes, that it’ll stay the same. There’s a new group that’s coming in, there are some of them that want to make some changes. … What’ll come out of it, I don’t know.”
He noted that more hopefuls still could step forward in leadership races; that could happen at any time before the caucuses vote on leaders during closed-door meetings on Nov. 30, on the eve of the Legislature’s organizational session that starts Dec. 1. The top position in each house then would be formalized with votes of the full House and Senate at the organizational session.
Winder said he’s term-limiting himself in the Senate’s top leadership post. “I spent two and a half years learning what the pro tem’s job is,” he said. “There’s a lot to be done, particularly in the first few days, just to get things organized. And I think being pro tem allows you to mentor other people. I always saw myself as a transition pro tem, that I would stay for four years, and then it’d be time to let someone else get into leadership.”
“I don’t plan on running for leadership again in two years,” he said. “I’ve been there, I’ve been in leadership for 12 of the 14 years I’ve been there. I think there are some good young people coming up that I think will make a good pro tem.” He mentioned Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, as an example.
“So I think in two years from now, it’ll open up a lot of seats, when you start moving (positions). It’s kind of like two years ago when Sen. (Brent) Hill retired, so that opened up the pro tem spot,” he said. “Two years from now, there’s going to be a lot of opportunity for people.”
Thus far, Anthon is unopposed in his bid for reelection as Senate majority leader, as is Senate Majority Caucus Chair Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs.
Adams’ run against Lee is unusual because Adams is a freshman senator, which Winder noted would be a “very unusual” point to be elected to Senate majority leadership. “It’s probably unprecedented – I don’t think it’s ever happened,” he said.
Adams said, “I think there’s always time for firsts. If I was a first-time legislator period, then I probably wouldn’t have made the jump. I’m familiar with the legislative process.”
Adams, 33, has just completed his first two-year term in the Idaho House.
He said in his view, “There may have been a sense, just generally accepted, that if you’re going to be in leadership, you’ve been around, you’ve kind of seen how things are going and you know the culture. But people make culture. And with half of the majority caucus being new, the culture’s going to be a little different.”
“I’ve always considered myself very, very, very conservative,” Adams said, “and I think most other folks do too. But I don’t think I’m going to be the most conservative person in the Senate. There’s some new folks coming in, especially from up north, that are going to bring some very conservative positions.”
“It’s really important that all of our senators who were duly elected by the citizens of Idaho feel that they can go to their caucus leadership and there’s someone in there that’s going to be able to listen to them,” he said. He said he wants “one strong, united Republican caucus going into the session.”
Lee couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday or Friday. She’s a fifth-term senator and currently the only woman on the Senate majority leadership team.
On the House side, there are four contested GOP leadership races. In addition to the face-off for speaker between Moyle and Monks, there are two announced candidates for majority leader: Current Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett; and Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens.
The assistant majority leader post has drawn two hopefuls: Reps. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay; and Jon Weber, R-Rexburg.
And for House majority caucus chair, three candidates are facing off: Reps. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian; Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls; and Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello.
“Half the Legislature’s new,” said Moyle, who has served as House majority leader since 2006 and was assistant majority leader before that. “You’re going to have half or more of the chairmen are new. You’re going to have almost all the secretaries are new. You’re going to have a new chief clerk. And I’m the only one that knows how to run the floor, and has done it before, that’s running in this race.”
The majority leader is in charge of running the House floor, determining the logistics of which bill will come up next and which orders of business the House will move to. It’s a power Moyle’s wielded strongly over the years, sometimes choosing to keep everyone guessing and surprise even bill sponsors, along with observers, when he announces the next bill up, declines to break for lunch, or makes other logistical calls.
Blanksma, who is seeking the majority leader post, said, “I think that I have a different style than Rep. Moyle does, just naturally everybody has a different style. I think probably I’ll be a little more transparent. I actively try to make sure that members have all the information that they want before they get a vote, and have done that as caucus chair through some of our ‘white board trainings,’ to make sure they’re fully informed. I think I probably would do more of a push that direction than he did, not that that’s good or bad. It’s just the way I do things.”
In her role as caucus chair, Blanksma said she’s already invited new House Republicans in for voluntary trainings to help them get oriented.
“The amount of freshmen that are coming in, I think that’s going to be the biggest challenge, just to get them up to speed,” she said. “Honestly, we have a great group coming in. They all want to have a solid footing going forward. They all want to learn.”
Barbieri, who is running against Blanksma for majority leader, didn’t respond to requests for comment. He’s run unsuccessfully for House majority leadership before; two years ago, he unsuccessfully challenged Monks for assistant majority leader.
Moyle said he’s running for speaker this year because he has the institutional knowledge and the ability to lead the House. “I think there’s going to be a big learning curve with the number of new folks coming on, and the fact we have a new chief clerk,” he said. “I think I can run this smoothly.”
“We’ve got a fractured caucus in some areas,” he said. “I think we all have the same goals in mind, and there’s a way to bridge that gap. I think part of it is the ability to teach ‘em so they know what to do.”
He said, “It’s like anything else, if you don’t know, sometimes you jump to conclusions that aren’t necessarily totally truthful. And I think there’s a way to bridge that with education and bringing everybody in.”
He said he’ll be more collaborative as speaker than past speakers of the House. “You’ve seen how I can get some of these bills done – it’s not because I’m Mike Moyle. It’s because Mike Moyle brings the groups together,” he said. “I know for a fact I’m good at that. That’s how I’m able to accomplish the things I’m doing, is bringing all the sides together.”
He added, “I know how to run the floor. My opponent in this race doesn’t. I know what needs to happen in the assistant majority leader spot, in the majority leader spot, and in the speaker spot. My opponent doesn’t. And I work well with all those who are running, so no matter who wins, I have good relationships with them, which should help.”
Monks said, “I am always of the mindset that none of the positions in leadership nor our positions as representatives, we don’t own those, and they’re not ours. And nobody runs against me or against anybody else. I run for a position. … I’m running for that spot, as opposed to running against someone.”
Monks said he’s running for speaker because “I saw a need that needed to be filled” with Bedke’s departure. “I think I have the experience and expertise to be able to fill that. And I think I’ve got a better approach to being able to lead and be the speaker for the House than anybody else who puts their name in the hat.”
“One of the things that I’m pushing and wanting to focus on the most is to make sure that our caucus is more unified as we move forward,” he said. “And in order to be more unified, I think as a speaker you need to set aside your own personal agenda, and focus on the priorities of the caucus.”
The large House GOP caucus, which this year will be 59 members strong out of the 70-member House, won’t all agree on everything, he said. “But I think we can identify some priorities that we agree on and work on those. They won’t be my priorities – they will be the priorities of the caucus.”
Monks noted his record working for more than three years on major legislation to change the sales tax distribution formula for Idaho cities, in which he kept coming back with new versions and in the end had widespread support. “It was really a three-year process to get it done,” he said.
“That wasn’t something I did myself, it was a collaborative effort, as are I think all the bills I’ve done,” he said. He also noted his work negotiating with the Senate and executive branch on various emergency powers bills; and his work on medical debt collection limitation legislation.
“Sometimes there’s going to be people who aren’t going to be happy with the final results,” Monks said. “But I think it behooves us to at least do our due diligence to see if we can come up with a solution that is most beneficial for everybody.”
Monks said he thinks the total turnover in House majority leadership is “healthy in many aspects. … Especially in our leadership, I think it’s time for a change and a little perspective on how we operate.”
Monks is a 6th-term representative who was first elected to House GOP leadership in 2018. Moyle just won a 13th House term and is currently the most-senior member of the Idaho House.
Moyle said, “Everybody’s got to feel like they’re getting their say, and everybody’s got to feel like they’ve had an opportunity to have an input on some of these more contentious bills, and I know I can do that. Done it in the past, I can do it in the future.”
He added, “I’m not successful because I do it on my own. … I have been very successful and blessed because I have been able to bring everybody in and I will continue to do that.”
He said he believes the biggest challenge facing the House in the 2023 session will be the budgets. “This year, with the surplus, I’m afraid there’ll be an inclination to spend more than we should,” he said. “I also think there are going to be some issues with regard to property taxes again. We’re going to be talking taxes, taxes, taxes. I think that’s going to come up.”
In addition, he said, “I think some of the other things you’ve seen us discuss in the past will rise to the top, like the rules, for example.” Moyle has led moves to refuse to take the long-routine step of ratifying all existing administrative rules in the past, requiring all of them to be rewritten and reimplemented by the next legislative session. Since then, Gov. Brad Little has led a push to streamline and review all existing rules, and repeal many, on a regular basis.
Winder said he also thinks budgets will be the major challenge for the Senate this year. “We’ve got a surplus – we’ve got pressures on funding for education, property tax relief,” he said. “So I think a lot of the just regular things are going to be higher priority this session.”
Adams said regardless of the outcome of the leadership races, he’s anticipating movement on property tax reform this year, which he said has been his highest priority since he’s served in the Legislature. “The good news is I know there’s a lot of folks specifically in the Senate, but in the House as well, that have been working on that, and I anticipate that moving forward this year, which is refreshing for me and for everybody that pays property taxes.”
Moyle said he believes his ability to keep the House processes on track will be key with so many new lawmakers, leaders, and staff coming in. “They’re all great people,” he said. “It’s a learning curve in those positions, and I can help ‘em, and I think that makes a difference if we want to get through this next session without having some really big blowups.”