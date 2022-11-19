Idaho Legislature

Speaker Scott Bedke talks with fellow lawmakers during a break for the House of Representatives at the Idaho State Capitol in 2021. Bedke's election to the lieutenant governor's post opened up a race for House speaker next session. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Contested races for legislative leadership posts are taking shape in both houses of the Idaho Legislature, including for House speaker and Senate president pro tem.

During last week’s North Idaho Legislative Tour for the newly elected 2023 legislators, Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, announced a challenge to Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, who is seeking reelection to the top leadership post in the Senate. And both House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, and House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian, made it official they’re facing off for the open House speaker slot vacated by long-serving speaker Scott Bedke, who was elected lieutenant governor.

Sen. Lori Den Hartog

Lori Den Hartog
Chuck Winder mug 2022

Chuck Winder
Jason Monks

Jason Monks
Mike Moyle

Mike Moyle

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Recommended for you

Load comments