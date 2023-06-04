Boise resident Erika Schofield stood up at the podium with a warning to the Boise City Council about the zoning code rewrite. Boise is falling further and further behind on public safety in keeping up with growth, Schofield said. The city needed more first responders, including 129 police officers, by her estimation.
The problem the city, and by extension the Treasure Valley, faces is a difficult one to solve. Local police agencies need more staffing to fill out their departments and serve the influx of people that comes with growth. But multiple local first responders have said the high cost of housing makes it more difficult to hire, in part by shrinking the pool of potential applicants.
In other words, we need more police to keep up with growth, in particular the traffic, but we also need more affordable growth to help in hiring more police officers.
“That’s been something we’ve been facing and certainly for the last three or four years as the cost of housing has shot up,” Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said in early May after he was appointed as chief. “It’s been several who have expressed that they would like to be here, like to work here. But they just can’t make that jump because of finances and housing costs.”
PANDEMIC PULL CREATED PROBLEMS IN BOISE
In a sense, these are all issues connected and exacerbated by the pandemic. An increased desire for outdoor recreation and the ability to work remotely brought many to the Boise area. Skyrocketing housing prices resulted from a lack of supply coupled with the rush of demand. Labor and supply chain issues made building even more expensive. And the labor market has unquestionably changed as a result of the last few years.
In Meridian, Nampa and Boise, police departments paid millions in overtime wages over the past few years.
Since 2018, Boise police officers have worked more than 207,000 overtime hours for a total cost of over $12 million in wages. And police overtime hours and wages have increased, from 35,000 overtime hours and $1.6 million in wages in 2018, to 51,000 hours and over $3.4 million in wages in 2022, according to data obtained via a public records request.
At the same time, rents have risen almost 40% in four years and home prices have shot up. Higher mortgage rates slowed the housing market and more inventory has come online, but prices are still far above where they were a few years ago.
Boise Deputy Chief Tammany Brooks said the department is trying to address growth through hiring, but also deal with retirements. The police department is authorized to have 333 police officers and there’s currently about a 10% vacancy rate.
“In particular, the housing costs are insurmountable for many people coming to this area,” Winegar said after he was appointed. “It is certainly one of the roadblocks if you will, or at least one of the things that we have to navigate and it has been a barrier for some who would like to come and work at the Boise Police Department, but housing costs are prohibitive.”
MERIDIAN’S RAPID GROWTH LEAVES OFFICER SHORTFALL
There are a lieutenant and two sergeants in the Meridian Police Department who spend the vast majority of their time doing background checks and hiring, said Meridian Police Capt. Scott Colaianni.
The hiring process is an intensive one, according to Colaianni. Applicants have to pass a written exam, an in-person interview with a board of people, pre-screening, a full background check, a polygraph, psychological and medical exams and a drug test. Then, applicants have to attend a 17-to-18-week academy and a 14-week field training.
“It takes a lot to become a police officer and it’s a fairly long process and that can turn applicants off, too,” he said.
When Colaianni started with MPD 27 years ago, Meridian only had about 21,000 people. He was the 19th or 20th person hired in the department, he said. Around 100,000 people and nearly three decades later, Colaianni said Meridian has around 150 sworn police officers.
“It’s a lot of change,” Colaianni said. “... The whole Treasure Valley, but Meridian specifically, has seen tremendous growth in the last 20 years and it has strained our resources, you know, just from a traffic standpoint and the number of traffic issues we have.”
Currently, Meridian has nine officer openings and four support staff openings. Colaianni said this has been a challenging time for hiring police officers, but that much of the issue is a nationwide problem. He said policing is a tough profession to be in right now. Plus, the cost of housing has driven down the number of out-of-state applicants, which shrinks the overall applicant pool.
“I mean, you’ve got to go way out. We have people that are trying to buy homes in Wilder and Fruitland,” Colaianni said. “It’s all expensive to live here and, you know, the wages haven’t kept up.”
LONG HIRING PROCESSES CREATE ENTRY BARRIERS
In Nampa, police worked 94,822 hours of overtime from 2018 to 2022, though the number of hours stayed pretty consistent each year. Almost $5 million has been paid in overtime wages and an additional $1.8 million in extra paid leave, according to data obtained via a public records request.
Nampa Police Lt. Erik Skoglund said the agency has seen a general decline in the number of people applying for open positions. It’s a difficult profession, he said, and it’s hard and competitive to get into the field.
Nampa is authorized to have 144 police officers. There are currently six open positions. Another five are going through training and one is going to go through the academy coming up. Skoglund said Nampa has done a lot of catching up in staffing.
“If I was authorized two people to add to our staffing today, it would realistically be a year before you would actually see those two people on the street,” Skoglund said. “So you’re kind of always behind the curve a little bit, playing catch up.”
Skoglund said really rapid growth means the department needs more officers, which can strain the process of trying to get people through the hiring and training process as fast as possible.
Housing can be a barrier in hiring, especially in the past few years, Skoglund said.
“We would find an applicant that was interested and would call and inquire and we told them, ‘Hey, do a little bit of homework. Make sure it pencils out for you to afford to be able to move here,’” Skoglund said. “We did have some applicants say, ‘yeah, it’s just not good timing for me now, based on the cost of everything.’ So we were seeing that more and more over the last two years.”
LOOKING AHEAD AND SOLUTIONS
Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commissioners did not speak extensively about public safety and police in their deliberation of the zoning code rewrite, other than to say that police are too short-staffed to be bombarded with parking enforcement.
Already, traffic citation revenues are down this year in Boise because of police vacancies and thus reduced enforcement, according to the Quarter 2 financial report presented to the Boise City Council in May.
But Winegar wrote to the Planning and Zoning Commission in April to say he appreciated that the Boise Police Department was included in the planning process of the zoning code rewrite.
“This type of planning for the future specifically helps us as we develop response plans necessary for the types and volumes of calls for service we expect to see,” Winegar wrote. “Knowing what to expect in terms of population density in certain areas of the city helps us more accurately predict needs for police services and decide where to allocate resources. ...”
For Colaianni, the Meridian captain, there’s one solution that departments should never use.
“I think some of the biggest mistakes agencies can make, in my opinion, is to lower your standards,” he said. “That’s a slippery slope. And I think you’re trying to solve a short-term problem, but with hiring, where you’re creating long-term issues. Who are you hiring?”