Boise police cars at Capitol

Boise police cars sit outside the Idaho state Capitol in this file photo from 2020.

 Tommy Simmons/The Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boise Police officers responded to white supremacist vandalism Friday morning on a Boise River Greenbelt footbridge near Payette Brewing, a police spokesperson said.

Police found a number spray painted on the bike path related to white supremacy.

Recommended for you

Load comments