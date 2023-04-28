Boise police cars sit outside the Idaho state Capitol in this file photo from 2020.
Boise Police officers responded to white supremacist vandalism Friday morning on a Boise River Greenbelt footbridge near Payette Brewing, a police spokesperson said.
Police found a number spray painted on the bike path related to white supremacy.
“Officers took a report and the investigation is ongoing. Boise’s Department of Parks and Recreation is cleaning it up,” the spokesperson said.
This is not a new issue for the city of Boise. For example, swastikas were found in recent years on a historic building downtown, in northwest Boise, and in the tunnels on the Boise River Greenbelt and the Anne Frank Memorial.
Additionally, swastikas were found on a St. Luke's hospital in McCall.
A mural was painted inside the Eighth Street Tunnel along in response to antisemitic graffiti that was spray painted in several greenbelt tunnels.
