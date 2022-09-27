Pro Choice rally

Abortion rights advocates gather in front of the Idaho Capitol in Boise during a rally against the state’s abortion laws in August.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published Sept. 27 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a statement Tuesday calling Idaho’s abortion laws “extreme and backwards” in response to a memo issued by the University of Idaho cautioning employees not to provide reproductive health counseling to students, including abortion, or risk losing their jobs or face criminal prosecution.

U of I memo on abortion laws draws national attention, 1st Amendment concerns

