BOISE — Raúl Labrador, Ada County’s choice to sit on the Central District Health board, recently registered to lobby for three local health care groups.
This new lobbying effort on behalf of health care industry organizations has raised questions about a potential conflict of interest, though Labrador contends his private political involvement with his lobbying firm, the Labrador Group, is separate from his health board position.
One of Labrador’s lobbying clients said the work they hired Labrador for is unrelated to his health board role.
Labrador, a former congressman, registered in June as an Idaho lobbyist representing two out-of-state interest groups, the Idaho Press previously reported; neither group had obvious ties to health care.
In December, Labrador approached Ada County Commissioner-elect Rod Beck about a seat on the CDH board, according to a press release from Ada County last week.
“At that time, Mr. Labrador expressed interest in the position but did not give Commissioner Beck a final decision,” the release said.
On Dec. 18, Labrador registered as a lobbyist with Treasure Valley Hospital, apparently entering health care lobbying for the first time since launching his lobbying group.
On Jan. 11, the Ada County Board of Commissioners appointed Labrador to the CDH board on a 2-1 vote, supported by newly elected GOP commissioners Beck and Ryan Davidson. Commissioner Kendra Kenyon, a Democrat, raised concerns the two had violated open meeting laws in “teeing up” Labrador’s appointment through private conversations. After it was announced a special prosecutor would investigate the matter, the commission reconsidered its pick on Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution,” Beck said.
Kenyon recommended infectious disease expert Dr. Sky Blue for the seat, but Davidson and Beck voted to reappoint Labrador; the appointment still requires approval from the health board.
That same day, Labrador was hired as a lobbyist for Primary Health Medical Group and Independent Doctors of Idaho, he said, which is confirmed by Secretary of State’s Office records.
The Idaho Press requested an interview Thursday with Primary Health officials about the hiring of Labrador. As of 12:30 p.m., Primary Health was still listed on the Secretary of State’s website as one of his clients.
Two hours later, Primary Health spokeswoman Chryssa Rich responded via email saying, “Primary Health will not be represented by The Labrador Group in any lobbying efforts. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have enforced the strictest COVID-19 mitigation strategies in our clinics and offices and have publicly advocated for the same in many forums. We remain dedicated to these efforts today and going forward.”
As of 3 p.m., the Idaho Secretary of State’s website listed Labrador’s registration as a Primary Health lobbyist as “terminated.” The health group did not immediately respond to follow-up questions.
Labrador, who declined to comment on the Primary Health termination, said he sees no conflict of interest in lobbying in health care and serving on the CDH board.
“I think being a professional shouldn’t have an influence on whether you are able to serve on a health board,” he said.
He said he never brought up his pursuit of the health board seat in recruiting clients — a claim Independent Doctors of Idaho Executive Director Nancy Powell later backed up. He also said the state legislative changes he’s working on for local doctors have no relationship to decisions he’d make on the health board.
Holding both positions could pose legal concerns, though, in the opinion of Idaho Falls attorney Steve Taggart.
Taggart pointed to the statute that organizes state health district boards.
The law states that “One (1) member of the district board, if available to serve, shall be a physician licensed by the Idaho state board of medicine, and no more than one (1) member shall be appointed from any professional or special interest group.”
Taggart acknowledged that the law “has really loosey-goosey standards,” but maintained that “no more than one member should be appointed with any special interest groups.”
“‘Group’ is category. That’s the implied meaning of that, and I think hospitals are a category,” Taggart said. Since Dr. Ted Epperly, a physician, already represents a health care “professional or special interest group,” the two may not serve alongside one another, Taggart argued. “(Labrador’s) lobbying loops back into that.”
Labrador, a lawyer at Skaug Law in Nampa, disagreed.
“I have multiple clients,” he said. “My interest group is being a lawyer and a lobbyist. I think the statue there is pretty clear. … There’s no conflict of interest there. It’s a game I wish the press wouldn’t play.”
Taggart said he doesn’t know of any state laws Labrador’s appointment would violate, just potentially the health board statute.
Davidson and Beck used that same statute to justify rejecting Blue’s candidacy, arguing that only one physician may serve on the health board.
The commissioners said being a physician makes a person part of a “professional or special interest group,” barring Blue from taking the spot. They furthered that because the statute doesn’t explicitly say more than one physician may serve on the board, CDH shouldn’t allow a second doctor onboard.
Kenyon noted that multiple area health systems, including Primary Health, said Blue was the state’s “No. 1 expert in infectious diseases.”
Labrador emphasized that point.
“Ironically, some of the employers who opposed my appointment to the board hired me,” Labrador said. “Commissioner Kenyon said that Primary Health was supporting the other candidate. It has nothing to do with the CDH.”
Independent Doctors of Idaho hired Labrador not for his connection to CDH, but to push for changes to the Idaho Patient Act, Powell said.
“We actually were talking to Mr. Labrador about doing lobbying for us for over a month. The two are not related at all,” she said.
The Idaho Attorney General’s Office deferred questions to the Secretary of State’s Office. Chad Houck, its spokesman, declined to comment, saying the health board appointment is not in his office’s jurisdiction.