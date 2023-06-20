In-N-Out Nampa rendering

Originally published June 19 on KTVB.COM.

One is under construction in Meridian. Another is planned for the south end of the Boise Towne Square mall parking lot. Now In-N-Out Burger is indicating interest in building a drive-through restaurant in Nampa.

