By the time COVID-19 was spreading through Idaho at full tilt at the end of March, renters were uncertain how they would pay their bills, and businesses were laying off workers and talking about possibly closing their doors.
Early in the pandemic, the Idaho Press interviewed a variety of residents to see how they were coping with the economic and social shakeup that came with the efforts to slow the spread of the disease. After weeks of social distancing, stay-at-home orders and a flow of government assistance to bail out those in need, we called back several of the people we first talked to see where they are now as Idaho, still facing new cases each day and record-setting unemployment, nears potentially its final stage of reopening.
CONED PIZZA
Along with the stimulus checks and unemployment insurance, the Paycheck Protection Program loans available to small businesses through the CARES Act helped keep afloat two Treasure Valley businesses the Idaho Press previously interviewed.
Coned Pizza, a Meridian restaurant that serves pizza in a portable cone shape, closed at the end of March after business slowed dramatically due to the pandemic. At first, owner Tyler Blake operated the store mostly alone after laying off his entire staff in order to keep the doors open, but he eventually closed for a full month.
After getting a PPP loan he was able to reopen on a limited basis and bring three employees back, but things are not back to normal. Blake’s storefront business on Overland Road is open to customers, but the bulk of his business is from his two food trucks that sell food at events and festivals, which have been shut down due to the possible spread of COVID-19.
Watching the restaurant grow from a food cart, to a food truck and into a brick-and-mortar location with a second food truck was rewarding, but seeing all of his and his wife’s work possibly fall apart due to the virus was difficult.
“We do try to tell yourself that everything is out of your control, but it’s hard not to get emotional about it,” Blake said. “It’s like a kid. You love this thing, and you put your entire life into it, and the potential of everything failing is pretty gut-wrenching.”
DYLAN ELLER
Dylan Eller, a Boise restaurant worker who was laid off for most of the pandemic, is soon headed back to work, but he’s not sure it will be enough to pay the bills.
Since the closure of his restaurant at the end of March, Eller has been relying on the additional stimulus funds from the CARES Act to help pay his bills. When the Idaho Press first talked with him more than two months ago, he was concerned about how much unemployment insurance he would qualify for because the majority of his income came from tips. But, thanks to the extra $600 per week in unemployment benefits from the CARES Act, he was able to make it. (That $600 weekly boost is currently set to expire at the end of July, Marketplace reported Friday.)
This week, Eller will be back to work at his downtown Boise restaurant preparing to-go orders, but that doesn’t mean his tip-based income will be back to normal.
“I have my doubts about (restaurants) being a viable source of income for people in the way they were before this, at least for quite awhile,” he said. “With limited hours, limited capacity, you’re just going to be making less money. People don’t really tip on to-go orders, at least not to the degree when they get table service.”
He said the restaurant is in talks about reopening for table service in the coming weeks, but he said there are still some lingering concerns about how that could impact another possible resurgence of COVID-19.
“It’s weird as everything reopens and it looks like everything is fine, but you keep seeing these numbers going up and up, and you have to remind yourself that not everything is fine yet.”
DIANE FISCUS
The federal stimulus money also saved Diane Fiscus’ business.
Fiscus, the owner of Smooth Solutions Spa on the Boise Bench, said when she was closed by the stay-home order she was worried that if she couldn’t reopen by the end of April she would have to close because she couldn’t make her rent. However, the $1,200 stimulus check from the CARES Act was able to pay for her to keep her space and weather the closure.
She reopened on May 19 to provide a variety of skin care services such as facials and waxing, which has been well received by customers.
“I don’t know if it was that people are trying to keep me in business or they truly felt the need, but I have never been busier,” she said.
She is complying with CDC protocols for spa services and has vastly increased her sanitation procedures. Prior to COVID-19, she had 15 minutes between clients for sanitizing the work area, but now it is half-hour. She wears a mask, and any of her customers coming in for services that do not allow you to wear one, like a facial, must sign a waiver acknowledging the risks.
Since reopening, only one of her clients has inquired about her safety protocols for reopening. The majority of customers are not wearing face masks.
“(Coming in for services) is a risk, but on the other hand, you have to live your life,” she said. “I just want to be as safe as I possibly can be and I want to thank my clients for being strong enough to continue on, because I know if I am apprehensive, they have to be somewhere in their hearts.”
BBQ4LIFE
BBQ4Life, a restaurant located on the Boise Bench, closed during the pandemic and is now back in business, but it’s not the same.
The restaurant’s owner Brad Taylor said he had to close up shop for roughly two months. He used his PPP loan funds to continue to pay employees while the restaurant was shut down so they did not have to collect unemployment, but now he has reopened. The bulk of his customers are coming in for to-go orders, which is a far different mix than he was used to at the Vista Avenue restaurant.
While it has been good to be busy again, Taylor said the decrease in tips from dine-in customers has been difficult forhis staff so many of them are searching for a second job to make ends meet. In order to help his employees, he said he is considering reconfiguring how they are compensated in order to help them be paid adequately.
Profit margins also are slimmer for him too due to the growing shortages of meat and other products due to issues with COVID-19 infections in food-processing plants nationwide.
“A lot of our meat products we typically use are double the cost right now,” he said. “So far we haven’t passed those costs onto the customer, but if it continues much longer we won’t have a choice. Hopefully, as things move on, packing plants across the company get back to work so the cost of meat and produce will get back to our normal sort of place.”
CARA STARR JOHNSON
Hairdresser Cara Starr Johnson tried to pace herself when scheduling appointments with customers at the newly reopened Haven Hair Lounge in Boise, but there were simply too many people who wanted the business’s services.
“I’m booked through the summer,” she said on Thursday.
It’s a sharp turnaround for Starr Johnson, who, despite filing for unemployment when the salon closed in March, never received any money from the state. But after weathering six weeks of closure, Haven Hair Lounge reopened on May 16, and business has come roaring back, Starr Johnson said.
That’s not to say things returned to the way they used to be. Starr Johnson shares the space with other hair dressers, and they’ve all tried to rearrange things to remain six feet apart. All of the hair dressers also wear masks. Wearing a mask for a full shift isn’t always easy, but Starr Johnson said she still does it.
She isn’t wholly sure what accounts for the rise in business — while the salon was closed for six weeks, she pointed out many people wait six weeks between haircuts and coloring anyway, although, she said, if people were ready for a haircut just before the closure in March, then they probably wanted one even more by mid-May.
At a time when so much is out of many people’s control, and so much of the news is bad, she theorized people might want to have some semblance of control over their own lives — even if that means something as simple as making their hair look good.
— Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons contributed.