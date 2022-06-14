David Philbrook, his wife, Emma Lietz, and their dog, Archie, are the sole occupants of their 3,500-square-foot Hidden Springs home.
That, coupled with his 30-minute commute and a feeling that the housing market is cooling off, have led to them putting up a house they bought in April 2021 for sale.
“We can make a very, I guess reasonable, maybe reasonable-plus return on the initial investment,” Philbrook said. “This also, because I’m 62, will free up capital to invest towards retirement. ... I can maximize the last years of my employment.”
Though Philbrook will miss the neighbors, the view and the hiking trail “literally outside my back door,” he said he doesn’t need that much space.
Last week, he put his home on the market.
“This is not a panic sell,” Philbrook said. “Things lined up to form that decision.”
Although he isn’t worried about whether the house will sell, he doesn’t anticipate a bidding war — something that has been more common in the red-hot Treasure Valley housing market over the past two years.
That’s because, over the past few weeks, a bump in inventory has led Boise’s housing market to cool slightly, two real estate agents told the Idaho Press.
It’s unclear if the cooldown is a long-term trend. The market remains red-hot, just slightly less red-hot.
“Even now, we’re still barely over a month’s supply,” said Brett Hughes, broker and owner of Boise Premier Real Estate. “People keep hearing stats like inventory is up double … It’s up from two weeks to a month. That is not very much.”
A balanced market has about four to six months of supply. Previously, many deals closed quickly, with cash offers and with no contingencies, Hughes said. That sort of thing is happening less.
Group one Sotheby’s International Realty Associate Broker Patti Cole said the increase in inventory is from sellers rushing to get on the market in the face of economic uncertainty. A seller who might have wanted to wait doesn’t want to risk more of a slowdown, she said.
Hughes agreed inventory could be up because homeowners and investors think the market is hitting a top and want to capitalize on their asset. Plus, tax assessments were high this year and some are worried taxes are too high. For example, someone with a rental property may want to sell rather than having a large tax burden.
There could be several reasons behind the brief change in the market, Hughes said.
For example, stocks have been mixed, mortgage rates are up and weather has been bad, perhaps discouraging some buyers, Hughes said.
According to the Associated Press, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported on June 9 that the 30-year rate jumped to 5.23% last week from 5.09% the week before. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 2.96%. Until April, the average rate hadn’t exceeded 5% in more than a decade.
But make no mistake, Hughes said, demand is still high, even if growth falls back into single digits.
“I don’t think it’s huge. I don’t think it’s a trend yet,” Hughes said. “We’re still going to be red hot. When you’re expecting nutty … and it starts going back, 8% starts feeling small, but it’s huge.”
In the face of market and economic uncertainty, what should sellers and buyers do now?
Cole offered some advice: Have clear expectations.
Sellers should be aware demand may not be as high as earlier this year, Cole said. They may need to lower the price on their home.
For buyers, more inventory means that many homes had been getting five or seven offers on them, to the point where people couldn’t ask for repairs, she said. Now, homes are only getting three offers so some people can ask for repairs.
“It’s still a sellers’ market,” Cole said. “But the buyers have more choices now.”