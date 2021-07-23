Boise is an area known for its outdoor recreation activities. But with all the smoke pouring in from wildfires in the western United States, when does it get harmful to hike up Table Rock or bike the Boise River Greenbelt?
Smoke can affect everyone differently. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality provides real-time information and forecasts on air quality levels and people can make their own judgement calls and decisions based on how they feel, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Regional Airshed Coordinator Mike Toole said.
“For most people, the yellow (or moderate air quality) isn’t much of a concern,” Toole said. “During the orange as well, we do recommend, even if you’re healthy or unaffected by smoke, if you can reduce the time you’re out in it, that’s probably the best thing you can do.”
The air quality in the Treasure Valley has largely been moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups the past two weeks. Much of the smoke initially was from the Bootleg Fire in Oregon, but other fires have also played a role.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality provides an Air Quality Index on their website, with recommendations. Central District Health has the same index but with community guidelines on how to stay healthy.
People with heart or lung diseases are at greatest risk from wildfire smoke, according to Central District Health. Also, children are more likely to be impacted.
Each level comes with its own cautionary statement, except for green.
Sensitive groups should limit prolonged or heavy exertion in the orange category, according to the chart. In the red, the general population should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and sensitive groups should avoid such activities altogether.
By the final category, labeled hazardous, the chart recommends everyone stay indoors and avoid exertion.
Central District Health also provides an index with recommendations for schools and “others responsible for children.” In the moderate range, the health department recommends monitoring kids with asthma or respiratory problems and limiting vigorous activities.
Breathing in smoke can have “immediate health effects,” including coughing, stinging eyes, scratchy throat, runny nose, irritated sinuses, chest pain, headaches, tiredness and a fast heartbeat, according to Central District Health. Other symptoms include trouble breathing normally, an asthma attack or wheezing, and shortness of breath.
Wildfire smoke is dangerous because of “the mixture of gases and fine particles from burning trees and other materials,” according to Central District Health’s Frequently Asked Questions about fires and smoke.
“Depending on the level of smoke and obviously what’s burning, it can be a respiratory issue for a lot of people,” Toole said. “Smoke can (exacerbate it) if you are ill for any other reason.”
There are different size particles in the smoke, he said. The larger particles can cause allergy-like symptoms and the smaller ones can get deeper into the lungs and possibly into the bloodstream.
“It can make conditions, respiratory conditions and possibly cardiac conditions more severe,” Toole said.
Recently, much of the smoke has also come from fires in California, National Weather Service Boise Meteorologist Josh Smith said, like the Dixie Fire and the Tamarack Fire. Smoke in the Treasure Valley on Friday was from the Dixie Fire, he said.
The amount of smoke this year is somewhat typical, Smith said. Since the fires are further away, most of the smoke right now is aloft.
"If you were to go up on top of some of the mountains, you might actually be in more smoke than you would be in the valley. That’s because that layer is lifted and it’s higher up in the atmosphere,” Smith said. “(If we had) local fires in the Owyhee Mountains or the Boise forest or even in some of the southeast Oregon grasslands and (the smoke) is closer to the ground, it might actually be better to be in mountains.”
Idaho’s Department of Environmental Quality has monitors in Garden Valley, McCall and Idaho City which represents larger areas. People looking to go up into the mountains can view the real-time map to get a sense of what the smoke level is.
There’s a health threat from smoke, Smith said, but typically smoke becomes more hazardous once it settles into valley.
“When the smoke is aloft like this, it typically doesn’t mix to the surface,” he said. “For right now, if you look at the air quality stations we have around, the air quality is fairly good.”