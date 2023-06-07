Support Local Journalism


The Boise River rushes past. Obstructions like branches and rocks make small patches of whitewater. It’s early June, and the river is flowing right around 4,000 cubic feet per second.

The Boise River flows rapidly through rocks and branches near Whitewater Park in this April 2023 file photo.

As of June 5, 2022 — just over one year ago — the water was, in comparison, crawling along at 515 cubic feet per second. Float season, which typically starts in late June, begins once the river is flowing between 500 and 1,500 cubic feet per second.

When will the Boise River float be open again? The river has been running at a rapid pace since April and is not yet open for public recreation.

