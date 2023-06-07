The Boise River rushes past. Obstructions like branches and rocks make small patches of whitewater. It’s early June, and the river is flowing right around 4,000 cubic feet per second.
As of June 5, 2022 — just over one year ago — the water was, in comparison, crawling along at 515 cubic feet per second. Float season, which typically starts in late June, begins once the river is flowing between 500 and 1,500 cubic feet per second.
“It varies from year to year,” Jon Roberts, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers water management lead for the entire Snake River Basin, said of when flows reduce to the 500-1,500 cfs level. “It typically varies between Memorial Day and July 4 weekend. It’s usually in that range.”
Floating the Boise River is a relatively calm experience in the summer and is one of the most popular and well-known forms of recreation in the warmer months. The float goes on a six-mile stretch from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park.
Right now, the natural flow up in the mountains into the reservoir is almost at 10,000 cubic feet per second, Roberts said. The flow should stay at those levels for the next several days while the area gets more rain and the last of the snow melts.
The natural flow should start to slow by about mid-to-late June, Roberts said. Once the natural flow recedes to about 4,500 cubic feet per second, the release of water from Lucky Peak Reservoir into the Boise River will slow. About 3,000 cfs is used for irrigation water before it flows through Boise via the Boise River.
“That’s going to be, you know, the second half of June. And that’s going to be about as good of an estimate as we have right now, due to the rainfall,” Roberts said. “We will reduce flows through town as soon as it’s safe to do so.”
But this isn’t the highest the river has been. In 2017, the Boise River hit flood stage in March and kept on rising. That year, the float season didn’t begin until July 29, a historically late opening.
By comparison, floaters last year couldn’t hit the river until June 27.
Right now, there is not an estimate for an opening date, according to Boise Parks and Recreation Communications & Marketing Superintendent Bonnie Shelton. Flows will need to drop to safe levels before the season begins.
And the Boise Fire Department will need to conduct its annual sweep of hazards along the river once flows drop, Shelton said.
“As you can tell, there is still quite a lot to consider before an opening date is determined and because factors can continue to change, we are still in wait-and-see mode,” Shelton said.
People are still encouraged to stay off the river, and to keep their pets out of the water, due to the river’s dangerous speed.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County.
