While federal officials expect a vaccine against COVID-19 to be available by the end of the year, questions remain — in Idaho and elsewhere — about whether people will feel comfortable getting the shot.
Dr. Patrice Burgess of Saint Alphonsus Medical Group, who chairs the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee, said 60-70% of Idahoans need to get the vaccine for it to have a broad, long-lasting effect on the state’s battle against the new coronavirus. It could be an uphill battle in Idaho, the state with the lowest adult rate of flu vaccination in the country.
Burgess believes people will have two main concerns about the vaccine: First, concern about the speed with which private companies acted in developing the vaccine, and whether scientists took the time to properly study and test it; and second, concern about the nature of the vaccine itself, given it’s a technology not used in many current vaccines.
Burgess herself, however, trusts the process.
"I feel comfortable that (the companies) are doing their mandatory safety checks," she said.
POSSIBLE CONCERNS
Private companies and the federal government have, indeed, expedited on the COVID-19 vaccine. The public-private partnership to find an inoculation is named Operation Warp Speed.
“The concept that this was done rapidly, I think, makes people nervous,” Burgess said.
While vaccines usually take years to make it to market, they’re more often held up by administrative and bureaucratic procedures, said Brad Bigford, a Boise nurse practitioner who owns and operates a private practice, Table Rock Mobile Medicine. The most time-consuming part of developing a vaccine, he said, is waiting for the Federal Drug Administration’s approval of clinical trials. The FDA approved clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine far faster than it normally does, Bigford said.
The trials themselves were not rushed, Burgess said. Scientists even stopped one of the trials because they had concerns about possible adverse effects on one of the participants. Researchers felt comfortable restarting the trial later on, Burgess said.
“(The vaccine) still went through all the typical phases that we have for vaccine trials,” she said.
During a Nov. 20 meeting of the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee, officials said they expect to receive a vaccine from biotechnology companies Pfizer and BioNTech SE before vaccines from other companies. The Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective, the company announced earlier this month.
The most important part of vaccine development, Bigford said, is the phase 3 clinical trial, during which the scientists test the vaccine on human volunteers. Phase 3 clinical trials for the Pfizer vaccine began in July and included more than 43,000 participants.
Burgess said, based on everything she’s seen, the COVID-19 vaccines don’t have many adverse side effects. She noted that even some of the people involved in the study who received a placebo instead of an actual vaccine experienced side effects, her point being that many treatments involve some sort of side effect.
“In science and medicine we have to look at the benefits and risk,” she said.
Burgess said she’s also worried people will have concerns about the way the vaccine works. The first available COVID-19 vaccines will likely be messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines, which act differently from most current vaccines. Most vaccines inject a weakened or inactivated germ into the body, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; mRNA vaccines, however, teach the body to make a protein that triggers an immune response and the creation of antibodies against a given illness.
Burgess said the vaccine teaches cells to “make part of the virus but not the dangerous part.”
It’s not new technology either, both Burgess and Bigford stressed. Scientists have been working on the mRNA vaccine model for roughly 20 years, but the technology hasn’t been widely used in vaccines on the market.
COMPLIANCE
Generally people fall into three categories when thinking about vaccines, Burgess said. They either trust vaccines, distrust vaccines, or may be hesitant but still willing to get a vaccine if they’ve done the research and believe it’s safe. She believes that if Idaho is going to achieve a 60-70% vaccination rate for the COVID-19 vaccine, officials need to aim their messaging at the hesitant group.
While anxiety about the COVID-19 vaccine is not specific to Idaho, the state does have a low rate of flu vaccination, according to the CDC. During the 2019-2020 flu season, 41% of Idaho adults got a flu shot — the lowest percentage of any state in the country. Fifty-five percent of Idaho’s children received the vaccine during the same season, which was the fourth-lowest percentage in the country, according to the CDC.
Still, Bigford — who has long posted on social media about the safety of vaccines — said he feels Idaho’s anti-vaccination community is a small, if vocal, minority.
“The vast majority of families in Idaho vaccinate their kids on schedule, on time,” he said.
Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, who chairs the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee, agreed with the assessment. His constituency includes the West Ada School District, he said, and 95% of families in the district comply with the state's vaccination requirements rather than exempt their child.
MOTIVATIONAL FORCES
Psychologists at Stanford University’s Behavior Design Lab are working on ways to optimize COVID-19 vaccination rates. According to an article by Stanford research associate and behavior scientist BJ Fogg, getting a vaccine requires three things: motivation, ability and a prompt. When all three of those abstract items come together, you get a behavior, in this case, getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Of the three, motivation will be the wiliest issue to pin down.
“For the behavior of getting vaccinated, multiple motivational forces will be at work. Some factors, such as hope, will motivate the vaccination behavior. Some factors, such as fear, will de-motivate the vaccination behavior. In some cases, an individual may even be required by work or school to get the COVID-19 vaccine — which would greatly increase motivation,” Fogg writes.
“To be clear, these motivational forces/vectors are not static. They shift day by day, and even minute by minute," he added. "Some motivational forces are more dynamic than others. In other words, someone’s hope may be weakened quickly after reading a Facebook post about the ineffectiveness of a vaccine in a friend’s life. In addition, some motivation forces are stronger than others: A parent’s fear that vaccination will cause autism in her child may be a very strong de-motivator, overwhelming other motivators, like protecting a grandparent."
LOOKING AHEAD
It took about three years for life to return to normal following the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic, Burgess said. Given the fact a COVID-19 vaccine is on the horizon now, the country might be poised to return to normal in half that time.
While it’s likely most Idahoans won’t have easy access to a COVID-19 for another few months, the state expects to receive more than 51,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by mid to late-December, according to information presented during the Vaccine Advisory Committee meeting earlier this month. Those doses will likely go to health care workers and long-term care facility staff members.
Still, Burgess believes widespread vaccination might help restore some semblance of normalcy to Idaho.
“If we can slow that community spread down, we can go back into more liberal phases of what we can do,” she said.