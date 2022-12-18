Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


There are a few different theories surrounding the origin and meaning of Kuna’s name.

The first, perhaps most widely recognized story, is that Kuna is an Indigenous word for “end of the trail.” Another legend, particularly popular among local high school students, comes from the writings of Charles S. Walgamott, a late 1800s Idaho settler who wrote that Kuna meant “green leaf, good to smoke” in Shoshone.

Antoinette Cavanaugh

Antoinette Cavanaugh
Boise Valley People 6.10.22_8.jpg

Delmar Kelly (right) sang a song at the Return of the Boise Valley People event at Eagle Rock Park on Friday.

Recommended for you

Load comments