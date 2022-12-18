There are a few different theories surrounding the origin and meaning of Kuna’s name.
The first, perhaps most widely recognized story, is that Kuna is an Indigenous word for “end of the trail.” Another legend, particularly popular among local high school students, comes from the writings of Charles S. Walgamott, a late 1800s Idaho settler who wrote that Kuna meant “green leaf, good to smoke” in Shoshone.
When fact checking with members of Idaho’s Indigenous tribes, however, it becomes evident that neither of these legends are true.
According to Louise Dixey, cultural resources director for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe, Kuna is a Bannock word meaning wood.
Dixey has been attending the Bannock language course taught on the Fort Hall Reservation for 15 years. She said her mother, who spoke both Bannock and Shoshone fluently, taught her that Kuna received its name because it was where their ancestors went to gather wood.
Norman Cavanaugh, a West Shoshone member of the Shoshone-Paiute Tribe, said Kuna also means wood in Shoshone.
His wife, Antoinette Cavanaugh, said the reason for this overlap is because, while two different and distinct languages, Shoshone and Bannock both come from the Uto-Aztecan linguistic strain. Uto-Aztecan is a family of languages which have been spoken in Central and North America for millennia, according to American Museum of Natural History curator Peter Whitley. Idaho is the northernmost point where Uto-Aztecan languages were historically spoken.
“They are similar, but there are nuances and differences due in part to band and tribal linguistic patterns,” Antoinette Cavanaugh said.
Antoinette Cavanaugh said Dixey’s story about Kuna being a place where the Boise Valley People gathered wood would make sense given what she knows of the area. When Antoinette Cavanaugh was doing her undergraduate degree at Boise State University, one of her professors took her class to an excavation site by the Snake River near Kuna where Shoshone salmon smoking pits had been found. Antoinette Cavanaugh said the Boise Valley People could have gone to Kuna to gather wood before going down to the Snake River to smoke the salmon.
The Idaho State Historical Society would not provide information about potential salmon smoking pit sites in the area to the Idaho Press because archeological sites are “considered sensitive and information about them is not subject to open public records.”
Another common misconception is the pronunciation of the word. Longtime Kuna residents often find themselves correcting Treasure Valley newcomers when it comes to their hometown’s name. The official pronunciation is “cue-nah” as used by residents and city officials. However, it appears that newcomers may be more historically accurate in their pronunciation. According to both Dixey and the Cavanaughs, “koo-nah” is the original Indigenous pronunciation.
Norman Cavanaugh said mispronunciation is a common occurrence that surrounds Shoshone and other Indigenous languages.
“When non-Indians go try to spell that word they use the English alphabet and when they use the English alphabet and try to spell that word, it comes out different than how it actually sounds or is stated or is said by the native people,” Norman Cavanaugh said.
The confusion surrounding Kuna’s name meaning and pronunciation is not a new phenomena, especially in Idaho. Names like Owyhee and Idaho have come from miscommunications between Idaho’s first people and settlers and even made up stories.
“It’s failure to acknowledge that the tribes had place names for the areas they went to,” Dixey said. “It’s not damaging to us because we know where we came from and we know those areas but it can be damaging by failing to acknowledge that there were people there before the non-Indians.”
Antoinette Cavanaugh said she thinks a solution to many of the misunderstandings surrounding Idaho’s Indigenous tribes would be making sure their true history is taught in Idaho schools.
“A lot of people don’t understand that the Treasure Valley and the Aboriginal territory in the Bruneau Valley as well, really still belongs to Indigenous people because those treaty negotiations were never ratified,” Antoinette Cavanaugh said. “I feel that it’s a great injustice to not tell the full history about the Indigenous people of Idaho. The treaty negotiations at Fort Boise was before Idaho was even a state and then those people, those tribes — the Shoshone, Bannock and Paiute people — were relocated by force by the Calvary to five reservations.”
She said there is sometimes a push against teaching about the full history between the settlers and the Indigenous people because it’s “an ugly, dark history,” but teaching it is one way to rectify what happened and respect and honor Idaho’s first people.
To help with increasing Idaho students’ understanding of the state’s tribes, Antoinette Cavanaugh, who is also a former superintendent for the Elko County School District in Nevada, has paired with the Kessler Keener Foundation in Boise to make videos and provide lesson materials for teachers about Idaho’s Indigenous people that meet the Idaho Content Standards curriculum for fourth grade and History 1 students.
The lesson materials are free for anyone to use and even include instructor videos which teachers can watch in preparation for the lesson to increase their understanding of the subject matter. The fourth grade content is complete and has even been picked up by PBS, the History 1 content production was delayed due to COVID-19 but Antoinette Cavanaugh said the goal is for it to be completed soon.
“I think it’s important people learn about other cultures, because right now, U.S. history is Eurocentric as it’s taught in the United States,” Antoinette Cavanaugh. “The real history needs to be taught in Idaho’s curriculum about Idaho’s indigenous tribes.”
As for Kuna and other places in Idaho, Antoinette Cavanaugh said she thinks it’s important for people to have opportunities to learn the real history of these name origins.
“Many of the indigenous names have gone to the wayside,” Antoinette Cavanaugh said. “And it’s really cool to delve into that and learn. I think it’s really important to keep that conversation and that information in discussion circles.”