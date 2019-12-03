Today is Election Day in Boise and Caldwell, with runoff elections that will decide Boise's mayor and a Caldwell City Council member.
Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will be posted at idahopress.com as they come in from Canyon and Ada counties.
A runoff election hasn’t happened in Boise since 2003, and not once in Caldwell in recent memory.
With a runoff being a rare occasion, the Idaho Press — with input from Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane and Canyon County public information officer Joe Decker — pulled together some answers on common questions to help you better understand the process.
WHO WILL BE IN THE RUNOFF ELECTIONS?
In Boise, four-term Mayor Dave Bieter will face City Council President Lauren McLean in the runoff mayoral election. McLean received the most votes in the Nov. 5 election, earning 45.7% in a seven-way race. Bieter came in second place with 30.3%.
In Caldwell, former state Sen. John McGee will face Evangeline Beechler for Seat 6 on city council. On Nov. 5, McGee received 39.2% of the vote, while 30.5% went to Beechler, and incumbent Councilman Chuck Stadick came in third place with 30.2%.
WHEN ARE THE RUNOFF ELECTIONS?
Dec. 3, for both Boise and Caldwell residents. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WHY ARE RUNOFFS BEING HELD?
Both races are headed to a runoff because no candidate earned 50% plus one vote.
A city may choose to adopt a runoff provision. It’s up to each city to choose if they want one, according to state code. In Boise, there’s a city ordinance calling for a runoff in the mayoral race if no candidate earns 50% plus one vote.
A 30-year-old Caldwell city code calls for city council candidates to receive a majority of votes. City officials historically have interpreted “majority” to mean more votes than any other candidate. However, the state code cited in Caldwell’s ordinance calls for a runoff election if no candidate gets more than 50% of the votes. After consulting with the Attorney General’s and Secretary of State’s offices, the city requested the Canyon County clerk hold a runoff election for Seat 6.
WHO CAN VOTE?
Anyone who lives in Boise city limits and Caldwell city limits can cast a ballot in each respective race, even if they didn’t vote in the Nov. 5 election.
If you are not registered to vote, you can register on Dec. 3 at the polling place with a photo ID or proof of residence. Voters can check their registration online at IdahoVotes.gov.
WHERE CAN I CAST MY VOTE?
Boise voters will vote at their regular precinct; there are 88 precincts citywide. You can find your polling place at adacountyelections.com.
Only two polling locations, both on the Boise State University campus, will be different on Dec. 3. Precinct 1710 has changed to Pioneer Hall on 1402 Bronco Lane, and Precinct 1711 switched to the Boise State Recreation Center on 1515 W. University Drive. Voters affected by the changes will receive a letter from the county.
Canyon County will offer one polling place on Dec. 3, at the Canyon County Elections Office, 1102 E. Chicago St. in Caldwell.
HOW, WHEN AND WHERE CAN I VOTE EARLY OR BY ABSENTEE BALLOT?
In both Boise and Caldwell, early voting will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays Nov. 18-29, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.
Boise voters can vote early at Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd., and at the Ada County Election Headquarters, 400 North Benjamin Lane, Boise.
Caldwell voters can vote early at the Canyon County Elections Office, 1102 E. Chicago St.
Absentee ballot requests are due 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and the ballot must be returned to the county by 8 p.m. Dec. 3. Voters who requested an absentee ballot for the Nov. 5 election will automatically receive one for the runoff election.
WAS THE LAST TIME A RUNOFF WAS HELD FOR EACH RACE?
Since Boise’s current code on mayoral runoff elections passed in 2003, there has not been a runoff mayoral election. However, there were four Boise mayoral races between 1939 and 1965 that went to a runoff election, the Idaho Statesman reported.
Boise hasn’t seen a runoff for a city council candidate since 2003, according to McGrane. Three years later, the city council eliminated runoffs for city council races, BoiseDev.com reported.
In Canyon County, Decker said, “To my knowledge, this will be the first runoff election for any Caldwell City Council seat.”
HOW MUCH DOES A RUNOFF COST AND WHO PAYS?
The counties are sure what the exact cost will be. Ada County is anticipating $100,000, and Canyon County $30,000.
Typically counties pay for elections, but because this is a runoff, the cities of Boise and Caldwell will foot the bill.
WHEN ARE THE FINAL ELECTION RESULTS DONE?
Ada County expects to finish counting ballots by 11 p.m. Dec. 3. The results won’t be official until Dec. 10, when they’re canvassed and accepted by the Ada County Board of Commissioners.
Canyon County also expects to release its unofficial results the night of Dec. 3.