The Boise Co-Op, nestled In Boise’s North End neighborhood, is within in walking distance of many area residents. A proposed zoning code rewrite could allow more businesses to be placed in residential zones, easing transportation issues.
The Hollywood Market and Yoga Spa sits amid residential properties In Boise’s North End neighborhood. A proposed zoning code rewrite could allow for more businesses to be placed in residential zones around the city, encouraging walking and easing transportation issues.
True North Yoga sits, surrounded by homes, along 10th Street In Boise’s North End neighborhood. A proposed zoning code rewrite could allow for more businesses to be placed in residential zones around the city, encouraging walking and easing transportation issues.
The 12th Street Laundromat serves residents in Boise’s North End neighborhood. A proposed zoning code rewrite could allow more businesses to be placed in residential zones around the city, encouraging walking and easing transportation issues.
On yellowing paper in black ink, the words stretch out across a thin column: “If things go on as they are, Boise stands an excellent chance of becoming the first American city to have deliberately eradicated itself.”
This is not from a recent city council meeting or public comments about the city's potential impending zoning code rewrite, but rather from a 1974 Harper’s Magazine article exploring Boise Redevelopment Agency’s plan to build a megastructure downtown, featuring a shopping mall, 800,000 square feet of commercial space, office space, a hotel and almost 2,500 parking spaces.
Clearly this is not a going concern for Boise, as those who stroll downtown on lazy Friday nights can attest.
But later in the story, the author sits down on Front Street to think about everything he has seen on a reporting journey throughout town.
“I immediately got up and walked away across the parking lots toward what was left of the town where I was born, thinking about the words of Harry Thaw on seeing a particularly atrocious new building. 'My God,' he said, 'I shot the wrong architect,'” the author wrote.
This nearly 50-year-old essay shows that many of the things Boise faces today in determining its future are not new struggles and conversations. In the article, the author muses about not following the mistakes that New York City and Los Angeles made with their growth and development, something people on both sides of Boise's current zoning code rewrite debate have echoed.
In Idaho, a common refrain is not wanting to end up like Portland, Seattle, San Francisco or Los Angeles. But one can find examples of that anywhere you look. People from Democratic Boise Mayor Lauren McLean to the far-right Idaho Freedom Foundation have expressed not wanting the city to be like the ones many who are here have left.
So what did those cities do wrong? What are we trying to avoid? What in Boise’s code is deficient?
“Those (old) ordinances allowed one thing, which was low density, spreading of development across the landscape, and the construction of highways to support that. We've learned that that doesn't work,” Planning and Development Services Director Tim Keane previously told the Idaho Press. "We've learned that we've got to do it differently.”
Boise's zoning code hasn't been significantly updated since 1966.
One emphasis of the proposed zoning code rewrite is somewhat of a return to the older neighborhoods of the city, which didn’t separate uses as much. Often zoning codes specify that single-family dwellings can go in one spot and commercial properties belong in another. The rewrite, for example, would allow small neighborhood cafes in corner lots of neighborhoods.
The city also decided not to do an upzone that would have increased density everywhere. However, the city does want to add density along transit corridors to get the land-use right so the Treasure Valley can be less car-dominant.
Another goal of the rewrite is addressing the lack of housing supply in the Treasure Valley.
But as we can see with the 1974 piece, any change produces consternation. The big question Boise is asking itself is what it wants to be in the future. And no big decision like that will ever have 100% agreement.
So far, many of those who have written public comments aren’t happy.
When Boise’s Planning & Zoning Commission begins reviewing a report on the zoning code rewrite, there will be public comments included from over 150 people — the majority of whom are opposed, citing things like unwanted apartment buildings, putting money in developers' pockets and rising property taxes.
Many also were unhappy with what they consider to be large changes and insufficient time to review them.
“I reject Boise zoning code as currently proposed,” Nancy Shallat wrote. “The city must dedicate more time for public input.”
“This ZCR, as written, will change the face of Boise as we’ve known it,” Cathie Galdos wrote. “We, the people, ARE Boise; the biggest gift we can give to our neighbors, ourselves, our children, and our city is to allow more time to get this right.”
Of all the public comments, 102 were opposed, 14 were in support, 37 had suggestions, questions or wanted more time to review the final zoning code draft and two appeared to not be related at all to the matter at hand.
“I am a homeowner and lifelong Boise resident,” Nicole Olsen wrote. “I am NOT in support of the proposed zoning changes.”
The emails and messages were submitted ahead of March 22, the deadline to be included in the report, but residents can still submit testimony through April 20. The emails provide an idea of how some people are feeling about Boise’s ambitious rewrite.
There were a few who were in support of the rewrite, including William Weppner, who said he appreciated that the code was being updated with climate change in mind.
“I am in favor of the zoning changes. I believe it is important for property owners have choice related to the land they own,” Susanne Carroll said. “Infill and greater density increases opportunities which leads to prosperity for many.”
But the tension remains, especially after years of super-charged growth. As the author of the 1974 piece wrote: “Boiseans are an amiable, even tempered people,” he said. “Not long ago, though, a great many of them made the common discovery that cars were parked where their childhoods used to be…it made them mad as hell.”
