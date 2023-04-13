Support Local Journalism


On yellowing paper in black ink, the words stretch out across a thin column: “If things go on as they are, Boise stands an excellent chance of becoming the first American city to have deliberately eradicated itself.”

This is not from a recent city council meeting or public comments about the city's potential impending zoning code rewrite, but rather from a 1974 Harper’s Magazine article exploring Boise Redevelopment Agency’s plan to build a megastructure downtown, featuring a shopping mall, 800,000 square feet of commercial space, office space, a hotel and almost 2,500 parking spaces.

True North Yoga sits, surrounded by homes, along 10th Street In Boise’s North End neighborhood. A proposed zoning code rewrite could allow for more businesses to be placed in residential zones around the city, encouraging walking and easing transportation issues.
A sign, promoting an organization opposed to certain proposed Boise zoning changes, stands in the yard of a home in Boise’s North End neighborhood.
The 12th Street Laundromat serves residents in Boise’s North End neighborhood. A proposed zoning code rewrite could allow more businesses to be placed in residential zones around the city, encouraging walking and easing transportation issues.

