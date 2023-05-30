Idaho Education Business Concerns

A woman walks across the University of Idaho campus during a snowstorm of on Oct. 23, 2020, in Moscow, Idaho.

 Geoff Crimmins/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


When the University of Idaho announced abruptly last week it was seeking to purchase a long-standing online higher-education institution, the public had less than 24 hours to react before the state education board took action paving the way for the transaction to move forward.

In that week, many have been trying to understand the ins and outs of the potential purchase of the University of Phoenix (UoPX) — wondering why it’s being considered and what it means for students in Idaho. Because the negotiations were done under strict nondisclosure agreements, most people did not know about the proposal until the announcement made last week.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments