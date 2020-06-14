BOISE — Late Wednesday night, on the steps of the Idaho Capitol, Fianco Byaruhanga stepped away from his fellow protesters for a moment and pointed out the basis of the American flag is unity.
While it might sound obvious, the reminder felt needed. The crowd on the steps Wednesday night was friendly — while some people did hold signs calling for racial justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death, people also played music and talked among themselves. The scene was markedly different from that of the early Thursday morning the week before, when a larger crowd appeared on the steps and traded impassioned chants with a smaller group of counter-protesters who positioned themselves across Jefferson Street. Some of those counter-protesters — who chanted “all lives matter” in response to the larger group’s mantra of “black lives matter” — carried the American flag and waved it while they chanted. Nor was it the first time the group made an appearance carrying American flags.
Halfway through a presidential election year, in the throes of a politicized global pandemic, America’s political landscape was already supercharged. The death of Floyd — a black man whose demise came after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes — added to the political tension.
Against this backdrop, the American flag does not have the same meaning for everyone. While some see it as a beacon of hope and freedom, for others it is a reminder of the darker parts of American history, fraught with slavery, inequality and violence.
That bleak history continues to reverberate through American politics today, as cities across the country have seen protests turn violent. But Americans’ relationship with their flag has changed over time, and this is not the first time there has been division over what it means.
It’s why Byaruhanga’s observation about unity seems necessary.
HISTORY
Today — Flag Day — commemorates the Second Continental Congress’ adoption of the American flag on June 14, 1777. At the time, the country was a little more than two years into the Revolutionary War, but back then most soldiers didn’t march under the newly adopted flag, John Vile, dean of the honors college at Middle Tennessee University, wrote in an email to the Idaho Press.
“Early in our history, most troops marched under regimental colors rather than the flag,” according to Vile, author of “The American Flag: An Encyclopedia of the Stars and Stripes in U.S. History, Culture, and Law.”
Vile noted feelings about the flag began to shift after the 1814 Battle of Baltimore, part of the War of 1812. During the battle, American forces successfully repelled British troops by both land and sea as they tried to take Baltimore’s Fort McHenry. An enormous American flag flew over the fort during the battle, and it inspired writer Francis Scott Key to pen the poem that later became the national anthem.
The flag increasingly became a symbol of unity as America staggered out of the wreckage of the Civil War, Vile wrote, and fought its way through the Spanish-American War.
But adoration for the flag reached its zenith in the 20th century, according to Vile.
“During the Cold War, the flag (and a pledge that identified it as “Under God”) further served to contrast American ideals to those of communism,” Vile wrote.
That started to change, however, during the 1960s, a politically tumultuous decade which some have compared to the current political climate. As protesters took to the streets to make visible statements about civil rights and the morality of the Vietnam War, many brought the flag with them.
“In the homefront battle over Vietnam, both sides used the flag to express their views about the morality and necessity of the war, sometimes with violent results,” according to the Smithsonian’s website.
The 1960s also saw a rise in flag burning, which led to the revival and enforcement of 19th century laws against flag desecration, according to the Smithsonian.
“In 1968, Congress passed the Federal Flag Desecration Law, making it a federal crime to ‘knowingly cast contempt upon any flag of the United States by publicly mutilating, defacing, defiling, burning, or trampling upon it,’” according to the Smithsonian.
Two decades later, in 1989, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled flag burning was a protected form of political free speech.
Even so, Vile wrote he hasn’t seen many recent instances of people burning the flag.
TODAY
For multiple nights in a row during the first week in June, Carrie Fleming, who is affiliated with the conservative organization MAGA girl, attended the protests at the Capitol. She stood with the counter-protesters — those waving the American flag — but she didn’t bring a flag with her. She thought it might raise tensions between the two groups.
“It’s very shocking to see the reactions from some people when they see the American flag,” Fleming said.
She and MAGA girl agree with protesters that Floyd’s death was a murder at the hands of police. But she also believes there are a lot of good police officers who are currently facing a wave of anti-police sentiment. Before the protest geared up on June 3, for instance, police say an 18-year-old Boise woman vandalized the front facade of the Capitol with the acronym “ACAB,” which stands for “all cops are bastards,” an anti-police slogan long affiliated with skinhead culture. Protesters chanted the phrase during some of the more heated moments of Boise’s demonstrations.
Fleming wanted to instead show support for ethical police officers, so she helped organize MAGA girl’s Saturday flag-waving event outside the Boise Police Department’s headquarters at City Hall West. While the Boise Police Department had a strong presence during the protests earlier this month, officers almost never intervened. The protests remained peaceful.
Fleming asked those attending Saturday’s event to bring only American flags or the “thin blue line” flag, a controversial black-and-white version of the American flag with a single blue stripe. Supporters see it as a symbol of police solidarity, while others decry it as a symbol of white supremacy.
Asked what the American flag means to her, Fleming didn’t have to think, and gave a single-word answer: “Freedom.”
Fleming isn’t at all alone in her view that the flag stands for freedom. Allen Walde, a U.S. Air Force veteran who operates the Flag Store of Idaho, gave the same answer when asked that question.
“I think when I look at the flag it just means freedom to me,” Walde said. “And then I look at the veterans who died for it and made us free.”
And perhaps that’s the heart of the difference of opinion about the American flag. While some see it as a bastion of freedom, others can’t help but look at it and remember America’s troubled past, fraught with segregation and hate, and how that past is still a part of the country’s present.
“I can’t bring myself to fly an American flag,” Alicia Dart-Clegg, of Boise, wrote to the Idaho Press. “It feels hard to be proud to live in a country built on so many rotten foundations with such continuing systemic problems. It feels wrong to fly a flag on stolen land.”
In a tweet replying to an Idaho Press question about how people see the American flag, one woman — who identified herself in her bio as a Boise “stay at home mom with a master’s degree” — said she believes some have “started weaponizing the flag as a way to try and bully” people.
“I am not one to fly it at my house year round, but it is becoming a symbol that seems to be used as a weapon of hate against anyone that has opposing views,” she wrote.
Dart-Clegg wrote she was one of the thousands of Idahoans who attended a June 2 vigil at the Capitol in honor of black people who had lost their lives due to police and community violence. The vigil remained peaceful, and was a solemn, reverent affair, but Dart-Clegg noted the “trucks filled primarily with young white men holding American flags and thin blue line flags who were screaming at those leaving the vigil and who had been revving their trucks during the vigil...in an attempt to disrupt it.”
Others noticed as well.
“Attended the vigil tonight with my daughters,” Tommy Ahlquist, prominent Boise developer and one-time Republican candidate for governor, tweeted that night. “Thanks to the dudes w/ guns and the American flags screaming profanities after a peaceful vigil.”
Tai Simpson, indigenious activist and social change associate with the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, attended and spoke at the vigil. She also took note of the American flags amid the shouts of “all lives matter” at the end of the solemn demonstration.
“When young folks wave these American flags, they are asserting that their Americanism is whiteness and superiority,” Simpson said, adding, “When I look at the flag, I see a lot of pain, extraction, violence and settler colonialism.”
For Dart-Clegg, the flag symbolizes a political structure in which the scales of power are inevitably tilted in the favor of white people — and away from everyone else.
“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the young white men who decided to drive around downtown harassing those leaving the vigil last week did so cloaked in American flags; for them this country’s symbols are emblematic of their entrenched power and their privilege,” Dart-Clegg wrote.
As a black woman in the United State, Shaakirrah Sanders, a law professor at University of Idaho, said the flag presents complicated feelings for her around racism, family and patriotism.
As she struggles to unpack her relationship with the flag, Sanders recalled the moment during her grandfather’s funeral, where a flag ceremony was presented to honor him as a Korean War veteran.
“It was one of the most moving things as far as understanding his role as a veteran,” Sanders said. “ I was sitting in that front row when they were folding the flag and I think now that flag connects us to my grandfather. It has caused us to understand the sacrifices he made for my generation. The sacrifices to his health, for us.”
Further unpacking her relationship with the flag, in an email to the Idaho Press, Sanders said throughout history the American flag was frequently displayed during the lynchings of black people, and even used to wrap up lynched bodies at the end of one of these public events.
“Those who attended these public events often carried flags as they celebrated the murder victim’s death,” Sanders said in an email. “This history of using the flag to glorify lynching is well known in Black America. I am not sure if White America either knows, discusses, or acknowledges. I suspect some are aware but have not acknowledged — otherwise I don’t think they would question why any African-American feels how they do about the flag.”
Growing up, Monique Lillard, also now a law professor at the University of Idaho, said her parents, lifelong Democrats, didn’t like the flag and believed it “represented a blind patriotism, the root of many evils in the world.”
Following September 11, 2001, though, Lillard chose a different relationship to the flag than her parents had. She said following the terrorist attacks, she puts the American flag outside her house every day. She said she loves to see it in her yard, as the backdrop for her Democratic candidate yard signs.
“It stands for our country and our country’s best values,” Lillard said. “ It is a symbol and therefore we have the right to burn it, the right to kneel instead of stand when it is displayed. It is not even hard for me, it is so completely easy to understand that it stands for the right to burn it, the right to kneel; that is what it is for.”
In a discussion with Sanders, Lillard added how interwoven the bad is with the good, when it comes to understanding the American flag.
HOPE
This isn’t the first time, even in the past few years, that the American flag and other national symbols — and reactions to them — have been controversial.
In 2016, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the playing of the national anthem before football games, in protest of the wrongs committed against minorities in America, and in particular police shootings of black Americans.
“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media in August 2016. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”
Retired Army Green Beret Nate Boyer, who played briefly in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, gave Kaepernick the idea take a knee instead of sitting down during the anthem as a sign of respect.
Critics saw the act of kneeling during the national anthem — something other NFL players began doing — as an insult to the country. The debate roiled throughout the 2016 football season, culminating with President Donald Trump referring to the kneeling players as “sons of bitches” and saying they should be fired.
But Vile, of Middle Tennessee University, said he didn’t believe the act of kneeling was meant to be disrespectful — on the contrary, he said he thought it was meant as a means of peaceful criticism while remaining respectful.
“Many are certainly divided over the appropriateness of taking a knee during playing of the national anthem and the raising of the flag, but those who ‘take a knee’ are trying to be respectful and adopted this posture after they were criticized for simply sitting during the ceremony,” Vile wrote. “I don’t see very many people burning the flag, just people who want America to live up to its ideals as they understand them.”
Simpson is also cautiously hopeful about the flag and the U.S. living up to their symbolism of freedom.
“It is possible to be American and to also appreciate black folks and understand we are the descents of the slaves that built this country,” Simpson said.
Chance Poasa, another protester who stood in front of the Capitol on Wednesday night, also wanted America to live up to its ideals.
“To me, the American flag is a symbol of hope,” Poasa said, when asked what the flag means to him.
He doesn’t think the country is a place of equality yet. Growing up in a Washington city he described as “whitewashed,” he remembers hearing the good side of American history, but felt he didn’t learn enough about Christopher Columbus’ treatment of natives, or the violence of the Klu Klux Klan. He thinks that needs to change. But he believes the change in the country at large is, with effort, possible.
As he said that, one of his fellow protesters sat on the Capitol steps behind him waving a small American flag.