Europe Mobile Show Things To Watch

Richard Drew — staff, AP

Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website is shown in this photo, in New York on Feb. 2.

 Richard Drew - staff, AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


ChatGPT is a new Artificial Intelligence technology that people can have conversations with, but the language processing tool can also be used to write essays. Some students use it to cheat.

Students from Boise to Melba have either used the software to cheat, or have watched their peers be directly impacted by using the program.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Reporter

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.

Recommended for you

Load comments