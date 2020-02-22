What's the result of Idaho's 2016 rape kit legislation? BSU researchers seek answers

BOISE — Prior to 2016, law enforcement agencies in Idaho weren't required to track the number of sexual assault kits they collected or report how many went untested.
This caused the percentage of tested kits to vary widely among different police departments in the state, with the untested kits — some decades old — sitting on shelves after being collected. The untested kits an immense backlog in some agencies.
Now, nearly four years after the Idaho Legislature passed legislation to hold law enforcement more accountable for ensuring rape kits are tested in a specific and timely manner, a group of Boise State University researchers are examining the effects of that legislation.
Ideally, the testing and tracking of kits would improve criminal justice outcomes, "in terms of whether there's an arrest, whether the case was prosecuted, whether there was a conviction and so on," said researcher Laura King, an associate professor in BSU's criminal justice department. "But to date, that (research) hasn't been done yet … on the impact of this legislation on the processing of sexual assault cases."
The kits, commonly known as “rape kits,” are used to collect DNA evidence from a victim’s body after a sexual assault. The Idaho State Police Forensic Services lab in Meridian is responsible for testing all rape kits submitted into evidence.
A 2015 Idaho Press investigation found only 10% of kits collected by Nampa police were sent to the state lab for testing from 2010 to 2015. That percentage was significantly below those of the Canyon County Sheriff's Office and the Caldwell Police Department — both of which sent more than 50% of kits for testing during the five-year period.
For Ada County, 51% of kits were sent from the sheriff's office, 56% from Garden City police and 80% from Meridian police. But other Idaho agencies reported much lower numbers, similar to Nampa, such as Twin Falls police with 23%, Pocatello police with 26% and Moscow police with 35%.
At the time of the initial Idaho Press investigation, then-Nampa Police Chief Craig Kingsbury said the decisions on whether to send in a rape kit for testing were made on a case-by-case basis, but that rape kits related to cases where the suspect is a stranger were always sent in.
In many of the state's police and sheriff departments, decisions whether to test kits were made by just one ranking officer, according to a previous Idaho Press report.
"I am so thankful for investigative reporting … because that gave me the impetus to say, 'Hey, there's a problem,' and everyone can see it," recalled Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise. "We needed to do something."
On Feb. 15, 2016, Wintrow, who worked closely with ISP and other police agencies, proposed a bill that sought to correct the disparity by mandating agencies to track how many kits were collected and sent to the state lab for testing, as well as the amount of kits that weren't submitted and why. About a month later, it was signed into law by former Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter after unanimously passing both the House and Senate.
"All those boxes have names on them, and all those boxes are connected to individuals who have been harmed. That evidence is priceless to them," Wintrow said. "If we have laws in place to say, 'Hey, we value you and this is a terrible crime and we want to support you and hold people accountable.' This sends a message statewide that this is valuable and we're going to take you seriously."
The legislation led Idaho lawmakers to pass a series of bills further mandating the testing and tracking of sexual assault kits in the state. This included a 2019 bill that required all kits to be tested, except in rare cases where the victim chooses to remain anonymous or there is a lack of evidence that a crime occurred. It even prompted the creation of a statewide kit tracking system in 2017 — the first of its kind in the U.S. — which many states have since replicated.
Nampa Police Lt. Eric Skoglund, who oversees criminal investigations such as sexual assault cases, said the law, as well as the Idaho Press investigation, provided the department with the chance to rethink past practices and seek additional education opportunities to learn how to employ more trauma-informed tactics when working with rape victims, which the agency had started working toward at the time.
"Our numbers were very low," Skoglund said. "I would say over 90% are being sent in now, and that's just because of … those very small number of cases where you can identify through evidence that what was reported was not what happened or where the victim doesn't want to report."
But what was the 2016 law's overall effect, if any, on sexual assault investigations and prosecution outcomes in Idaho? That's what the group at Boise State University hope to determine.
THE BIENNIAL REPORT
Lisa Bostaph, one of the researchers and a criminal justice professor at BSU, said the project looking at the 2016 legislation is part of a larger, biennial report focusing on victimization and victim services in Idaho. It is fully funded by the Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victims Assistance, and the findings will be published throughout 2020 in a series of smaller reports, with the full report being completed by December.
Other components of the biennial report — which will be repeated in two years and look at the 2019 test-all law — include surveying victim service providers in the state and crime victims who have utilized those types of organizations, as well as examining the impact of the loss of warrantless misdemeanor arrests per State v. Clarke.
"We have annual reports on how much crime occurs and how many people are offending, but we do nothing on looking at victimization and about people who are victimized," Bostaph said.
For the legislation study, Bostaph said the group is looking at 100 kits — 50 of which were collected by law enforcement just before the 2016 legislation and the other 50 from the year after it passed. All were randomly selected from data provided by ISP's forensic lab in Meridian earlier this year and came from police departments throughout the state.
King said they'll compare the chosen kits from the two time periods to see if there's a difference in case outcomes, and if so, why — or why not.
"(The law) may be improving it, it may not, it may have no effect. We just don't know," Bostaph said. "The system doesn't change overnight. Just because the law changes, it doesn't mean necessarily that policy and practice changes immediately on July 1."
Bostaph said the group will work with the kits’ specific police agencies and talk with assigned investigators to find out what kind of impact the results from the kit had on the case. They also hope to speak with any victim advocates and prosecutors involved, if applicable.
"Was the investigation already done by the time the kit got to them? Did it make a difference?" Bostaph said. "Was it the linchpin that helped that case move forward? Did it provide just stronger evidence? Did it have no effect at all? These are the kinds of questions we will be asking law enforcement."
THE TESTING PROCESS
Out of every 1,000 sexual assaults, only 230 incidents — or about 25% — will be reported to police, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, citing Department of Justice data from 2010 to 2016. From there, 46 individuals will be arrested, nine prosecuted, five convicted and 4.6 incarcerated.
"The overwhelming backlog of DNA evidence is currently one of the biggest obstacles to prosecuting perpetrators of sexual violence," according to RAINN.
After the initial legislation passed, Matthew Gamette, director of ISP’s Forensic Services, said almost 1,000 previously unsubmitted kits — which had been identified at police departments across the state in 2016 and 2017 — were supposed to be forwarded to the state forensics lab for testing by November 2018. But many agencies didn't meet that initial deadline.
It took law enforcement an average of about 37 days to submit kits, according to ISP's 2019 legislative report on sexual assault kit tracking — another mandated requirement of the 2016 law. Some police departments took as long as 202 days, or as fast as one.
"We are accountable; state and local governments are accountable now for what's happening in these cases," Gamette said. "That was a huge step."
All of the known, previously unsubmitted sexual assault kits were forwarded to the state lab by sometime in 2019, Gamette said, and an initial biological screening was completed on each one to see whether the offender's DNA existed on the evidence inside the kit.
If genetic material was found, the kit was further analyzed to develop a DNA profile, which then was entered in state and national databases, such as the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), to check for a “hit.”
The state police report revealed 169 entries from sexual assault kits were made in CODIS during the last year, and 10 matched a DNA profile already in the nationwide system.
"Our hit rates are still pretty low just because of the numbers of samples were uploading … (but) we're definitely having hits," Gamette said. "We're actually more likely to hit to someone outside our state than inside of it."
Many states, such as California, Utah and Nevada, collect DNA from all arrestees, including misdemeanor offenses, Gamette said. But in Idaho, only convicted felons are required to submit a DNA sample, creating a much smaller pool.
In total, 479 new and previously unsubmitted sexual assault kits were completed — screened and analyzed — and 70 others, 36 from the Treasure Valley, did not meet state requirements for testing last year. Of the completed kits, 229, almost 50%, were sent by agencies in Canyon and Ada counties. Full testing was completed on a kit in about 154 days.
At least 269 kits, which are from a mix of current and past cases, from departments in the two counties were still being processed at the time the report was published in mid-January.
THE PREDICTED EFFECT
Once a kit is screened and analyzed by the state lab, the evidence and DNA findings then are returned to the investigating agency. Because of this, Gamette said he often doesn't know a kit's end result and whether the information led to an offender's arrest or prosecution.
This is where the BSU research project can help, King said. However, the pair — who also are being assisted by BSU assistant criminal justice professor Lane Gillespie and two graduate students — don't anticipate the law having much of an impact on sexual assault case outcomes in Idaho.
King, who primarily studies sexual assault, said many victims are scared of retaliation, often blame themselves for the attack and are concerned their case won't be taken seriously by law enforcement, leaving them silent; an estimated 75% of incidents to go unreported. RAINN estimates every 73 seconds an American is sexually assaulted, and every nine minutes, that victim is a child.
According to ISP's Uniform Crime Reporting Program, 539 rapes were reported to Idaho police agencies in 2019, which amounts to 30 rapes per 100,000 people. This is almost a 24% decrease from the prior year, which had 707 reports. It was the lowest number of offenses reported since 2014. Of the 539 reports in 2019, 243 — or about 45% — occurred in Ada and Canyon counties, where the U.S. Census Bureau estimates nearly 40% of the state's population lives.
The program also shows 64 people, just over a quarter of the reports, were arrested on rape charges in the two counties — which logged a total of 35 rapes per 100,000 people — from January to December of last year. Statewide, during that same period, 129 people were arrested for rape, meaning less than 25% of reported crimes resulted in an arrest.
"The testing of sexual assault kits is a great step toward responding to these cases more seriously and being sure that victims are receiving the services and attention they deserve," King said. "But if having those kits tested is not having any impact on the criminal justice system, then what can we do to make sure the testing of those kits does have an actual impact, so that more of these cases, where appropriate, are resulting in arrests, prosecutions and convictions?"
However, even if the law has no effect, this doesn't mean "something nefarious is going on," Bostaph said. Some cases just might require additional information.
Bostaph said because a majority of sexual assaults occur between people who know each other, the issue often isn't whether sexual contact was made but if it was consensual. According to RAINN, 80% of rapes are committed by someone known to the victim. And unfortunately, she added, "sexual assault kits don't test for consent."
"There are other aspects of a sexual assault kits besides DNA. There's the physical forensics exam looking for injuries and other forms of evidence. But that piece of the sexual assault kit isn't what's sent for testing, and that's what the legislation is about — that's the piece we're examining," Bostaph said. "There various reasons that are very valid and not mean-spirited that could go along with a lack of impact of sexual assault kits. We just don't know what that impact is, and that's why we trying to do this."