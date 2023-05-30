GARDEN CITY — You don’t have to be a farmer, or even come from a farming background, to raise farm animals.
And you don’t even have to have an interest in farming to participate in 4-H, one of the nation’s largest youth development programs.
Kristiana Pierce, an extension educator with the Ada County 4H program, said she is striving to get more children in the county’s increasingly urban landscape to participate in the program, which brings University of Idaho research and knowledge, including education on raising animals, to kids. And Pierce and her fellow educators are committed to identifying and breaking down barriers to participation.
The program was born out of the U.S.’s land grant college system, where every state has a land grant university that has an extension office in every county, making university research accessible to the public, Pierce said. The 4-H program — short for head, heart, hands, and health — is the youth development program of land grant colleges, Pierce said.
Historically, 4-H programs involved teaching clubs of kids about improving farming practices, the thought being that they would take that knowledge home, Pierce said.
But today’s 4-H experience is about so much more than agriculture, she said.
“We’re starting to have this shift in our priorities where you don’t have to have land to do a 4-H project,” Pierce said. “You don’t even have to have a house to do a 4-H project. We can do it in schools, we can do it in community centers. We can do things like robotics, STEM, outdoor education … this is just a program where if you were a kid and you want some kind of hands-on experience, we want to provide that for them.”
There are three main avenues for kids looking to get involved in 4-H. The classic avenue for participation is through clubs. Pierce’s office trains 85 volunteers who have up to 100 kids per club that work on projects, such as rearing animals or learning cake decorating, and meet once a month to socialize and check in on their progress. And they are always looking for more volunteers, she said.
Pierce and other 4-H staff also work to bring programs directly to classrooms and after-school programs, she said. Recently, a sixth-grade classroom wanted to learn sewing, so an extension staff member who is skilled in fashion came to their school with sewing machines and taught them how to design and sew clothes. The class later asked for the machines back so that they could sew their own clothes for their Shakespeare play.
“That’s kind of the cool part of the school partnership is that it turns into something else,” Pierce said.
Lastly, the office offers summer overnight and day camps at Cascade Lake 4-H Camp for school groups, as well as sessions open to kids from any school in third through eighth grade where kids can immerse themselves in nature and learn new skills like archery and fishing, she said. Parents and guardians can apply for partial scholarships.
Pierce believes the cost of activities and transportation for getting kids to activities are two of the main barriers kids typically face when participating in the 4-H program. The shift toward bringing activities to schools, including providing gear, and keeping costs low are two ways to help kids participate who otherwise could not, she said.
For example, the staff secured American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funding in 2021 through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare that they used to offer the youth camps, and used a program grant from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to offer activities at schools outside of school hours and train volunteers to lead educational activities for youth.
Some of the staff’s fundraising has been put toward buying packs, sleeping pads, and other gear to take youth on backpacking trips, which can be expensive.
“The goal is that we keep finding grants like that so that we can continue to provide (these types of activities), because a program like this is really about expanding access,“ she said. “If kids have the resources to go backpacking and or do robotics, they are going to do it anyway. But there are a ton of kids who have the talent and who have the passion if they just had the opportunity.”
And there are still opportunities for kids to go the more traditional route — learning about animal care hands-on by raising one, even if they don’t come from a traditional farming background.
Pierce witnessed this recently first-hand when a family from suburban Boise drove their minivan to bring their pig in to be weighed.
“They are one of those families that broke the stereotype and said, ‘we can do this; we don’t have to fit a certain mold to do 4-H,’” Pierce said.
Early summer weighing is one of the first steps in the process of tracking the animal’s health and growth over the course of the summer before their presentation at a fair in late summer. Students will often sell animals at the fair and save the money they raise for a college fund, Pierce said.
The family with the pig said the pig enjoys running around the backyard with the family dog. And when they brought the pig in for weighing, Pierce was pleased they were welcomed by another parent with the program who has ample experience raising pigs, she said.
And that has been a hopeful theme — in striving to make 4-H programs more accessible, existing families have shown a welcoming and open spirit to help reach more kids, she said.
“This person who has raised pigs his whole life is helping this dad who has never been around a pig with such humility — that’s a part of the community connection that this program has potential for,” Pierce said.