BOISE — Every 68 seconds, someone in the United States is sexually assaulted. Every nine minutes, that person is a child.
“These numbers are people,” Faces of Hope Foundation Board President Carolyn Holly said. “We want to help the victims and we want to break the cycle.”
On Tuesday morning at the Faces of Hope Victim Center, Gov. Brad Little signed a proclamation making April 2023 Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Idaho.
Last year, the Department of Health and Welfare reported that two in five Idaho women and one in five Idaho men have experienced sexual assault. In the U.S., nearly 44% of women and 25% of all men experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetime. One in six boys and one in four girls are sexually abused before the age of 18.
Victims of sexual assault know their assailant 80% of the time, Faces of Hope Foundation Executive Director Paige Dinger said.
“It’s typically a neighbor, somebody in the family, a friend, acquaintance, co-worker, a classmate and ex-partner. And yes, even a current partner, even a current spouse, because no consent means no,” Dinger said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the cost of rape is a long-term one, costing victims an average of $122,461 for chronic illnesses like headaches, obesity, anxiety, asthma, difficulty sleeping and depression, all of which can occur after an assault.
“The state of Idaho condemns sexual assault in all its forms by encouraging every person to speak out when witnessing acts of violence, however small,” Little said, reading the proclamation. “Idaho is committed to drawing attention to the prevalence of sexual assault and raising public awareness about sexual violence and prevention through education. Sexual crimes are a widespread problem happening in Idaho.”
Any unwanted sexual contact is sexual assault, Idaho State Police Lt. Col. Sheldon Kelley said.
“Sexual assault, rape, sexual harassment, abuse and assaults are widespread problems that happen in our communities and impact every person of this great state,” Kelley said. “We urge victims to speak up, obtain medical care, report the crime and get the needed support.”
Idahoans can get support at the Faces of Hope Victim Center in Boise, where the proclamation was signed, and which Little described as being a “first class” resource created by pioneers in public safety in Idaho.
Right now, ISP forensic services are processing sexual assault kits identified in a 2017 audit — a record number of kits were processed last year, Kelley said.
Last year, Idaho received over $1 million in federal funding for sexual assault victims from the Family Violence Prevention Services Act.
“We had to deploy that money very quickly. And I’m pleased to say that it was one in five states that was able to immediately put that money into good use,” said Executive Director Heather Cunningham, Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victim Assistance.
Because they were already partnering with the Idaho State Police, the Idaho Council deployed a large portion of that funding to purchase cortex flow machines and put them in several Idaho centers and hospitals. Those machines helped to document sexual assault and how police moved forward with cases.
In the future, the council will work with the Statistical Analysis Center to see and compare the rate of reported sexual assaults and the rate of recorded victimizations to determine how many victims seek services after being assaulted. Then, the council will be able to identify areas of Idaho where there are more sexual assault victimizations than reported, and target those gaps with more funding and training.
“I attribute our ability to continue funding programs to the extraordinary efforts over the last two years, both our governor and our Legislature, in improving some one-time funding to help us make up for federal declines and victim services,” Cunningham said. “Had they not done that, we would have probably lost up to half of the programs in the state. As it is, we’re one of the only states that has not lost any victim service programs.”
Idaho leads the nation in sexual assault services and processing kits, Cunningham said.
But Idaho is looking to do more.
“Idaho State Police forensic services is working on a $3 million grant to investigate cold cases and gather lawfully owed DNA,” Kelley said.
In addition to working on cold cases, Idaho’s goal is to get laboratory results back to victims of sexual assault or rape within 90 days of submission, Little said.
“I just hope the technology changes so that it is not necessary for these victims to wait for 90 days,” Little said.
Right now, Idaho takes over 100 days to get kit results back to victims, but Little is determined to faster turnaround times.
“Justice delayed is often justice denied,” Little said.
Idaho is determined to holding perpetrators of sexual assault accountable, Ada County Chief Criminal Deputy Shawna Dunn said.
“Sexual assault is a particularly insidious crime,” Dunn said. “It can and does happen to people of every possible demographic and often leaves emotional scars that last long past any physical injury.”