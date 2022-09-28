NAMPA — Good grades. Sports and extracurriculars. Expressing emotions. Finding a safe space.
These are some of the mental health challenges faced by today’s youth, as described by Nampa high school-age students during an event at Northwest Nazarene University’s Brandt Center on Tuesday night. The event, called “What I Wish You Knew: Straight Talk on Youth Mental Health,” featured a panel of seven teens who discussed day-to-day pressures and what adults and community leaders can do to lend support.
Last December, community leaders organized a similar event to discuss youth suicide prevention following four completed youth suicides in the Nampa School District last fall. The same leaders wanted to continue the conversation about youth mental health with an emphasis on hearing from students themselves and giving adults tangible ways to support young people in their community.
Student pressures
Tuesday evening’s panelists highlighted a variety of challenges encountered by youth. Today’s students face different pressures compared with their parents, a reality parents often struggle to grasp, the panelists said.
Social media provides a way for students to connect with peers, but it can fuel insecurities. A student named Ian described the pressure to succeed at sports, and how he sometimes finds himself mindlessly scrolling through Instagram comparing his running abilities to other students near and far.
“It just pushes your insecurities deeper,” Ian said.
But taking a teen’s social media away is not the answer, said Ashlynn, another student panelist. In many instances, those platforms are a student’s direct line of communication to their peers, and taking it away can be isolating, she said.
Ashlynn also described the pressure she faces trying to get good grades while taking college-level courses.
“Not all of our parents had that opportunity, and so they don’t understand that our coursework is more than theirs, it’s more difficult to get done, and it requires more time,” Ashlynn said.
Students may also face pressure or discrimination just because of their appearance. A student named Jose described people bristling when he walks into a room.
“A lot of people just give me these nasty looks,” Jose said, as if they’re thinking he is “one of those kids that should be locked up.”
Many people would “rather be harsh on you rather than try to understand why you are the way that you are,” he said.
Queer and trans students may struggle for acceptance both at school and at home, a student named Morgan said on the panel. Studies show trans and nonbinary youth are less likely to attempt suicide if people respect their chosen pronouns, Morgan said. (A 2021 study conducted by the Trevor Project provided evidence for this.)
How adults can show up for students
Students at Tuesday’s panel had plenty of suggestions for how parents and adults who know teens can better support them.
One theme shared by several panelists is the difficulty of having emotionally vulnerable conversations. A student named Tawny shared that though she felt a cultural pressure to grow up fast, her family did not often discuss feelings and emotions.
Similarly, a student named Sixto said he had to learn how to express his emotions when he began harming himself while in juvenile corrections and talked to a counselor there. Now he tries to model talking about emotions to his younger siblings, giving them space to talk about their struggles.
“They get a lot off their chest, and they always feel better the next day,” Sixto said. “So I just feel like expressing makes things a lot better.”
Sometimes, students might not recognize that they need help.
“It takes a long time to realize you’re not doing too good, because you don’t think about it until you need to,” Ian said.
A student named Hadley agreed, saying, “... sometimes, when you don’t realize you have [mental health issues] it’s because you’re so busy with the pressure that’s causing it.”
If a student does not realize they are struggling but a parent or adult does, it might benefit the student to have a parent strike up a conversation, asking the student if they would like help, Ian said.
There is a plethora of evidence showing that talking about suicide does not lead to a person attempting to kill themselves, said Tyler Norris, the event’s moderator and former chief executive officer of the Well Being Trust.
In instances when adults and teens have conversations, adults need to know that the student might just want to vent as opposed to looking for feedback, advice, or solutions, Hadley said.
“We want to just want to sit there, and put it out, and not even have you understand it, but just know that you’re hearing us and that you’re there,” she said.
Given how different the world is from when parents were teens, panelists said they would prefer parents refrain from saying they have been through the same thing, panelists said.
Students also stressed the importance of parents being mindful of the emotions they bring into a conversation. They encouraged parents to seek counseling and other mental health services that will help them be better parents and more available to their children.
Following audience reflection on what they heard from the students, Norris pointed out that though some situations may benefit from professional help, many people already possess the skills they need to have conversations with teens.
“Every single one of us is capable of listening,” Norris said.
He also called on those in positions of authority attending the event — police officers, educators, elected leaders — to develop solutions on youth mental health.
“I want to thank you for your service,” Norris said, ”Thank you for listening, and know that we’ve got your back as you courageously work with your colleagues to address these issues.”