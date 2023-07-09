Idaho Health Data Exchange illustration Cap Sun.jpeg

Health care providers can pull up records from the Idaho Health Data Exchange to help fill gaps in a person’s recollection of their medical history. But the exchange has long grappled with its funding and with a chicken-and-egg problem: how to make itself so robust that users want to pay for it, so that it has revenue to make itself more robust.

Originally published June 28 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Dr. Brian Crownover got a notification from the Idaho Health Data Exchange that his patient was in the emergency room. Crownover is a primary care doctor in the Boise area, but this patient was two hours away, in Twin Falls.

The patient had a complicated mental health history, so when Crownover saw the notification, he called the emergency department at the Twin Falls hospital. He wanted to answer any questions the ER team might have, but he also wanted to help coordinate the patient’s care — so that, if the hospital discharged them with a 14-day supply of a new prescription drug, Crownover could make sure the patient got in to see him by day 13.

The goal of the Idaho Health Data Exchange — like similar repositories in other states and regions — was to make every patient’s health records available at the click of a button when they needed to see a specialist, change doctors or get emergency care in another part of the state.

