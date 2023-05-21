Ron Winegar speaks during a press conference in November 2022 at City Hall regarding the investigation of former Boise Police Capt. Matthew Bryngelson. Winegar, who was formerly Boise’s interim police chief, was selected by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean to be Boise’s next chief of police.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in October she was going to hire a firm to conduct a search for the next police chief. Instead, she ended up appointing longtime Boise Police member Ron Winegar, who had been the interim chief since October.
The Boise City council was enthusiastic and unanimously approved him, citing his passion, leadership and thoughtfulness. However, the city never posted the job opening, took applications or conducted interviews. And it turns out the city code is silent on whether that is allowed.
“City code gives the mayor — the elected executive of the city — the authority to appoint department directors with the affirmative vote of city council,” city spokesperson Maria Weeg said. “The code is silent on the selection process and when taken with our internal policy giving city council and the mayor’s office authority to determine the processes by which they choose their staff it seems clear the mayor is free to determine a selection process that is appropriate for a given vacancy.”
What McLean did — appoint a police chief — is not necessarily abnormal. Professor of Law at the University of Idaho College of Law John Rumel said that often in politics, people understand that the mayor ought to have the ability to choose his or her inner circle.
For example, the president of the United States doesn’t post the job opening for secretary of state or any other cabinet position.
However, Rumel reviewed several hiring policy documents provided to the Idaho Press by the city and said it shouldn’t be so unclear for the public to find out whether the mayor has the authority to make such a personnel action. It’s easily clarifiable, Rumel said, by adding into the code what the mayor can do.
In general, competitive hiring for civil service positions helps ensure the best applicants get the job. They also make cronyism harder. But there’s nothing in Boise’s written policy that expressly answers whether the police chief job should have been posted, he said.
Rumel said in his experience, high-level positions like police chief, “because they’re viewed as at the pleasure of the mayor ... often are exempted from the competitive hiring.”
“I just think it hasn’t been addressed,” he said.
Former Nampa Mayor Tom Dale had to appoint a couple of police chiefs, a finance director and a fire chief during his tenure, he said. He said his first choice was always to promote from within, but that once he opened up a position to a nationwide search.
Dale said often he took applications and used an advisory committee. In 2002, after the police chief died, it was obvious who the replacement would be, Dale said, and he didn’t remember if there was an advisory board in that situation.
McLean did not assemble an advisory board when she appointed Winegar, Weeg said.
“It’s not required to do a job posting,” Dale said. “It kind of depends on the situation. If there’s just one person who stands above all others, as the person who should take that position, the mayor is free to make that choice.”
Former Police Chief Ryan Lee was selected after a nationwide search.
McLean had previously faced criticism for the hiring process of Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer, who was appointed in 2020. The city conducted a nationwide search and narrowed the options down to two candidates. Both came to Boise and went through interviews with community stakeholders, fire department staff and union leadership, as previously reported.
Then in November 2020, McLean picked Niemeyer, who was not one of the finalists and had not taken part in questioning from the public and press. He did not apply for the job, the Idaho Press reported at the time, rather the mayor had reached out to him.
“With the way that this was announced, we never had the chance and the opportunity to really objectively evaluate Mr. Niemeyer’s qualifications and his work history and his expertise,” Councilmember Holli Woodings said at the time. “At that point, when it’s already been introduced to the community, you can’t separate any of those things from the human factors and the very real implications of making any decision other than to confirm. That’s what kept me up at night for the last week.”
Woodings ultimately voted for Niemeyer, who was previously Meridian’s Fire Chief for over 10 years.
And this time around, McLean faced no public criticism from council members.
“Really excited to have you here permanently in this very important position, and it’s a very important moment in time for our city as we navigate how we police in the 21st century,” Wooding said earlier this month before voting to appoint Winegar. “So thank you for heeding the call.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.
