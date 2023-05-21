BPD Investigation presser

Ron Winegar speaks during a press conference in November 2022 at City Hall regarding the investigation of former Boise Police Capt. Matthew Bryngelson. Winegar, who was formerly Boise’s interim police chief, was selected by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean to be Boise’s next chief of police.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in October she was going to hire a firm to conduct a search for the next police chief. Instead, she ended up appointing longtime Boise Police member Ron Winegar, who had been the interim chief since October.

The Boise City council was enthusiastic and unanimously approved him, citing his passion, leadership and thoughtfulness. However, the city never posted the job opening, took applications or conducted interviews. And it turns out the city code is silent on whether that is allowed.

Lauren McLean State of the City

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean gestures to the crowd while delivering the annual State of the City address at JUMP in downtown Boise on Thursday.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

Recommended for you

Load comments