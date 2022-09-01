Western Idaho Fair

Fair-goers walk through the midway at the Western Idaho Fair on Monday, Aug. 22.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Western Idaho Fair drew 251,497 visitors over 10 days this year, a drop from last year’s festivities.

In 2021, a record of more than 273,000 people went to the fair, as previously reported. The numbers were a 9% jump from 2019. There was no festival in 2020.

