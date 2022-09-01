...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Fair-goers walk through the midway at the Western Idaho Fair on Monday, Aug. 22.
The Western Idaho Fair drew 251,497 visitors over 10 days this year, a drop from last year’s festivities.
In 2021, a record of more than 273,000 people went to the fair, as previously reported. The numbers were a 9% jump from 2019. There was no festival in 2020.
“Western Idaho Fair celebrated its 125th Anniversary August 19 – 28, 2022 at Expo Idaho, with the final weekend being one of the biggest in history,” a news release said. “The lineup of activities was full of exhibits, animals, competitions, entertainers, carnival rides, concerts, vendors and food concessionaires.”
Friday, Aug. 26 was the second-most attended day of the fair with over 35,000 people. However, two people were injured after a fight broke out that night, as previously reported. The fight ended with an 18-year-old stabbed in the elbow and a 16-year-old accidentally shooting himself.
But the fight did not appear to deter festival goers as Saturday, Aug. 27 was the most attended day of the fair, with over 37,000 in attendance.
Scores of people milled around in the fair Saturday as the smell of fried food wafted through the crowds. Children won goldfish in games and screamed on the rides, while other attendees looked through art, crafts and photography exhibits.
There was a 5% increase in both exhibitors and entries, according to the release. Plus there were other records broken.
“The Jr. Market Livestock Sale was the biggest in Western Idaho Fair history. The sale raised over $585,000 for area FFA and 4-H youth participants who sold their locally raised animals,” the release said. “The Billy Currington show on Friday, August 26 was the largest attended concert in Western Idaho Fair history. The show had about 17,800 in attendance.”