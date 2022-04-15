The Western Idaho Fair has announced its music lineup for this year's event, scheduled for Aug. 22-26 at Expo Idaho.
Here are the artists who will be performing at the ICCU Grandstand:
Chris Janson, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m. — An award-winning country singer with hit songs like "Drunk Girl" and "Buy Me a Boat" who national radio and TV personality Bobby Bones has named among the greatest six live performers currently in country music.
Ja Rule and Ashanti, Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. — Ja Rule had multiple hits that made the top 20 of the “U.S. Billboard Hot 100” chart, including “Between Me and You,” (featuring Christina Milian), “I’m Real (Murder Remix)” and “Ain’t It Funny” (Both with Jennifer Lopez). He earned No. 1 hits for “Always on Time," “Mesmerize” and “Wonderful,” all featuring Ashanti. Ashanti is a Grammy award winner, who, over the span of her 20-year career, has released six studio albums and received a number of renowned honors including eight Billboard Awards and two American Music Awards.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. — The pair created some of rock’s most well-known songs including “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love Is A Battlefield,” “Promises In The Dark,” “We Live For Love,” “Heartbreaker,” and “Hell Is For Children.” They have put together two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as 19 Top-40 hits, have sold over 30 million records and have won four straight Grammy awards.
Stone Temple Pilots, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m. — Selling over 70 million albums, the group hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart with songs such as “Sex Type Thing,” “Wicked Garden,” and “Plush.” They also entertain listeners with their famous hit, "Interstate Love Song."
Billy Currington, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m. — Currington moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to start his career in music and took off. He grabbed listeners' attention with his debut single, “Walk a Little Straighter.” The song “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right” was his first No. 1 hit which granted him the “Hottest Video of the Year” at the CMT Music Awards in 2006.