BOISE — A llama’s wool back is so insulating, snow tends to pile up on its back rather than melt.
The fun fact came courtesy of Ken Greger, co-owner of Two Rivers Llamas who showed off Cuzco the llama to Western Idaho Fair-goers Monday afternoon.
Greger, of Kuna, rents his llamas to hunters for packing for use in a large swath of Idaho. In addition to carrying felled game and supplies, they double as game spotters.
“If I see two or three llamas looking at something, I’m checking it out,” Gregor said.
The Western Idaho Fair, which is celebrating its 125th year, opened on Friday and runs through Sunday at Expo Idaho in Garden City. The fair features live performances, youth livestock and animal competitions, and headliners such as Ja Rule and Ashanti (Tuesday), and Pat Benetar and Neil Giraldo (Wednesday).
Randy and Sharon Talich, long-time fair visitors, said they frequent the live events that occur throughout the day at the fair.
“I think that’s the best part of the fair,” Sharon said. “They always have some interesting things that are wholesome, you know?”
Loop Rawlins, a western stuntman and America’s Got Talent quarter-finalist, showed off his tricks Monday afternoon, including bull whip cracking — where the crack you hear is actually a mini sonic boom — gun spinning, and fire lasso skills. Viewers ranged from preschoolers to retirees.
Rawlins brought plenty of comedic talent as well, and included young volunteers in his show. At one point, he lassoed a young boy by the ankle as he walked in.
“I got a calf!” he said.
Some of Rawlins’s last tricks included spinning a 75-foot lasso through the air, and spinning and leaping through a burning lasso.
The Axe Women Loggers of Maine also drew a sizable crowd for their live show. Four team members competed against one another in events such as axe-throwing — with real axes, not the hatchets commonly used at axe-throwing parlors — and chopping through logs with axes while balancing on the log itself.
A log-rolling competition consisted of two participants balancing on a log floating in a pool of water, spinning it with their feet and trying to get the other participant to lose their balance.
The team has three shows each day during the fair: 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Alissa Wetherbee said she was inspired to form the group growing up in Maine and cutting wood, and noticing other women competing in fair competitions.
“We just kind of thought it’d be really fun to start traveling and showing people that women are doing it as well,” Wetherbee said. She and her partner and emcee, Mike Wetherbee, generally travel for events from March through November, she said. The team consists of 31 women, and they are able to rotate who goes to different events throughout the year, Alissa Wetherbee said.
Mike Wetherbee told Monday’s 2 p.m. audience that the women are on a campaign to get the word lumberjill added to the dictionary, and are encouraging the use of #lumberjill to draw attention to the issue through social media. The word has been in use for decades, he noted, reflecting women’s participation in the industry and timbersports.
Of the women’s show, fair-goer Kirby Morfitt said, “I’ve never seen anything quite like this.”
Morfitt said she celebrated her birthday at the fair over the weekend.
“I love (the fair),” she said. “It’s my favorite time of year.”