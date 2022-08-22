Support Local Journalism


BOISE — A llama’s wool back is so insulating, snow tends to pile up on its back rather than melt.

The fun fact came courtesy of Ken Greger, co-owner of Two Rivers Llamas who showed off Cuzco the llama to Western Idaho Fair-goers Monday afternoon.

Western Idaho Fair

Ken Greger, co-owner of Two Rivers Llamas, shows off his llama Cuzco to Western Idaho Fair-goers on Monday.
Western Idaho Fair

Loop Rawlins, a western stuntman and America’s Got Talent quarter-finalist, shows off his rope skills during a show at the Western Idaho Fair on Monday.
Western Idaho Fair

The Axe Women Loggers of Maine compete during a live show at the Western Idaho Fair on Monday.

