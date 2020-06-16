GARDEN CITY — The Western Idaho Fair, the state's largest event with about 250,000 people, has been canceled this year because of COVID-19, fair organizers announced Tuesday, though 4-H and FFA youth exhibits, competitions and sales will take place.
"Safety is the No. 1 concern," Bob Batista, director of Expo Idaho, said about the decision to cancel the fair for the first time since 1935.
Fair organizers reviewed many possible scenarios and received advice from Western Idaho Fair’s Advisory Board and Ada County officials before making the difficult decision to cancel, according to a press release.
On a typical year, the fair starts the third Friday of August, bringing together dozens of entertainers, hundreds of businesses and organizations, thousands of exhibitors, and thousands of employees.
Details about the 4-H and FFA competitions will be released to participants in the coming days.
"These competitions are the heritage and roots of Western Idaho Fair and all agreed it was important to keep this part of the Fair intact for 2020," according to the release.
Batista said that in these past months, the fair board and his team at Expo Idaho had been looking at new ways to do the fair, but with the number of people in the space and the number of potential problems, holding the event was just too much to handle.
"When you look at all of this (social distancing measures), keeping it in place and disinfected … it was pretty evident that we need to do the right thing, to go next year when people are in a different state of mind," Batista said.
Central District Health provided expertise during the planning process, Batista said, and was "instrumental" in guiding the fair board and board of commissioners to make their final determination to cancel.
"Central District Health pointed out that just because you put those measures in place doesn't mean people are going to follow them," Batista said, noting that social distancing measures were "not a law" and couldn't be fully enforced by the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
The cancellation was also an economic choice, as the amount of preparation and investment for an event that might do poorly would be damaging to Expo Idaho's future.
"We're an enterprise fund," Batista said, meaning Expo Idaho does not receive taxpayer funding to hold its activities, but must support itself through events like the fair. "So if we go to do something and it doesn't go in our favor, we could stand to lose several hundreds of thousands of dollars."
The Western Idaho Fair staff are working on ideas for smaller events in 2020 that can utilize the benefit of space that Expo Idaho’s facilities provide. More information on events planned will be found at expoidaho.com in the coming weeks.
The 2021 Western Idaho Fair is scheduled for Aug. 20-29.