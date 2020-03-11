CALDWELL — West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, out of "an abundance of caution," is screening visitors and patients for COVID-19 and asking people who are sick not to visit anyone in the hospital.
This protocol is also seen during heavy flu outbreaks, according a West Valley news release.
The hospital is directing all visitors and patients to use the main entrance during business hours and the emergency room entrances at all other times for screening. The screening questions, aligned with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, are:
- History of fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat?
- Any contact with a lab-confirmed coronavirus patient in the past 14 days?
- Any travel out of the area in the last 14 days?
If the answer to any of these is "yes," patients are considered to be potentially at risk and will have a surgical mask placed on them and escorted to a separate area for additional screening.
There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Idaho as of Wednesday.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. These symptoms can range from mild to severe and include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Public health officials recommend the following steps to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including influenza and COVID-19:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue
- Practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands often, using either soap and water or alcohol-based hand gel for at least 20 seconds
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
West Valley has put up a web page with more information. Southwest District Health, which serves Canyon County, has a coronavirus information hotline at 208-455-5411.