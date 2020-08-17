BOISE — West Nile virus had been found in Boise, Wilder and northern Nampa, Ada and Canyon counties' mosquito abatement districts announced Monday.
A pool of mosquitoes trapped near North Five Mile Road and West Edna Road in Boise tested positive for the virus. The Ada district is attempting to stamp out those mosquitoes and is monitoring populations of the insects in the area.
Canyon County's district found West Nile virus-positive mosquito pools in the north part of Nampa and near Wilder.
The positive samples from Canyon County were collected last week, and the test results came back Monday.
Last year, the first positive West Nile virus mosquito in Ada County was discovered on Aug. 6. Between May and September of 2019, another 25 positive test pools of mosquitoes were identified in the county.
In Canyon County, the district has tested 1,093 pools this season for West Nile virus and nine have tested positive. Some pools in Nampa tested positive for the virus earlier this month.
To help reduce the chances of spreading West Nile Virus, residents should:
- Dump standing water weekly
- Make sure screen doors are in good condition
- Avoid overwatering lawns and landscaping
- Limit outdoor activities at dawn and dusk, as mosquitoes who carry West Nile Virus are most active at these times
- Dress in long sleeves and pants
- Use insect repellent