CALDWELL — The West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes collected near the Boise River in Caldwell and at two sites near Lake Lowell.
The samples were collected July 27 and 28. The sample areas have since been treated for both larval and adult stage mosquitoes, and the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District has increased surveillance and control measures there, the district said in a press release Monday.
“With the increased risk of West Nile virus we encourage people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites,” district Director Jim Lunders said.
Most people infected with West Nile virus don't get sick, Jaime Aanensen, division administrator for Southwest District Health, said in the release. Some may develop mild flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, and occasionally swollen lymph glands or rash. In some cases, West Nile virus may cause encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain. Individuals with severe or unusual headaches should seek medical care as soon as possible, Aanensen said.
Recommended precautions against West Nile virus include:
- Eliminate all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes such as flooded fields, wading pools, clogged gutters and old tires. If it holds water for seven days it can produce mosquitoes.
- Flush or change water in water troughs and bird baths weekly.
- Adjust irrigation to avoid runoff to city storms drains and other areas that hold water.
- Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito infested areas.
- Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535 or Picaridin.
- Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.