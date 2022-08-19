The West Nile virus has been detected in Canyon County for the first time this year.
The virus was found in mosquitos collected Thursday near Middleton, the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District announced Friday.
The district set traps at more than 100 locations in Canyon County and has tested more than 750 mosquitos, a press release said.
“With the increased risk of West Nile virus we encourage people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites,” Jim Lunders, Director of the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District, said in the release.
In the Treasure Valley, West Nile virus has also been detected in Ada, Elmore, Gem and Payette counties this year.
Lunders offered the following precautions people can take to reduce their risk of exposure to West Nile virus:
• Eliminate all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes such as flooded fields, wading pools, clogged gutters and old tires. If it holds water for seven days it can produce mosquitoes.
• Flush or change water in water troughs and bird baths weekly.
• Avoid overwatering which causes runoff to city storm drains and other areas that hold water.
• Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
• Wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas.
• Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535 or Picaridin, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
• Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.
• Notify the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District at 208-461-8633 if you have a site that is too large to be eliminated so it can be properly treated.
Additional information on West Nile Virus is online by visiting the websites for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District.
