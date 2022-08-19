West Nile Virus

In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City.

 Associated Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The West Nile virus has been detected in Canyon County for the first time this year.

The virus was found in mosquitos collected Thursday near Middleton, the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District announced Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments