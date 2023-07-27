There is likely circulation of the West Nile virus "throughout Canyon County," according to the county's mosquito abatement district.
The virus has been detected in 21 mosquitos in 13 sites in Canyon County, according to a Thursday press release. The latest positive detections were made this week.
“Surveillance data suggests virus circulation throughout Canyon County,” Jim Lunders, Director of the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District, said in the release. The district routinely monitors more than 100 locations in the county, the release said.
The following actions can be taken to reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile virus, which can cause head and body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, and in some cases, death:
Eliminate or treat all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes, such as flooded fields, birdbaths, wading and swimming pools not in use, clogged gutters, and old tires. If it holds water for seven days, it can produce mosquitoes.
Wear repellents while outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas.
Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Picaridin or 2-undecanone, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.
Vaccinate horses for WNv, WEE, and other diseases.
Use EPA-registered residual insect sprays on horses, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
Have your livestock watering troughs stocked with mosquitofish for free by submitting a service request to the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District.
Notify the District at 208-461-8633 if you have a site that is too large to be eliminated so it can be properly treated.
“With the increased risk of West Nile virus it is imperative the public help us reduce the mosquito population by eliminating larval habitat around their homes,” Lunders said.