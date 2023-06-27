West Bonner board meeting

Monday's West Bonner School Board meeting indicated a growing split among the trustees. 

Originally published June 26 on IdahoEdNews.org.

PRIEST RIVER — A three-trustee bloc voted to give West Bonner Board Chair Keith Rutledge authority to hire a lawyer and determine the final draft of superintendent candidate Branden Durst’s contract — over the objections of Trustees Margaret Hall and Carlyn Barton — at a special meeting Monday night.

