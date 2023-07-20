Branden Durst (copy)

Branden Durst, then a candidate for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction in the May 2022 GOP primary, speaks during a candidate forum.

 Jakob Thorington/ Post Register

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published July 19 on IdahoEdNews.org.

The state hasn’t decided whether superintendent Branden Durst can officially lead the West Bonner School District — because the district hasn’t asked.

Recommended for you

Load comments