Trustees in Idaho’s largest school district approved a 20% raise for superintendent Derek Bub earlier this year, but never discussed the agreement in an open public meeting.
Trustees approved a new superintendent’s contract on April 11, board minutes show. The approval followed no discussion and was included in the meeting’s consent agenda, which trustees typically use to OK a cluster of non-controversial items through a single vote.
The contract, dated April 11 and included in a link on the agenda ahead of the meeting, puts Bub’s 2022-23 salary at $210,000, a 20% increase from his current salary of $175,000.
By comparison, West Ada teachers will receive a 6.28% average salary bump from last school year.
EdNews asked West Ada board chair Lori Frasure about the process and Bub’s pay hike. EdNews will update this story with any comments from Frasure.
Former chairman Rusty Coffelt led the board at the time the contract was approved, but he resigned on April 25, citing “family matters.”
Bub’s new three-year contract takes effect July 1 and also includes incremental raises “at least equal to that paid to other administrators for each of the succeeding years” until the contract ends.
Bub’s salary increase makes him Idaho’s highest paid superintendent. Boise trustees Monday approved a raise for superintendent Coby Dennis — a 4.5% hike that brought his salary from $183,604 to $191,866.
West Ada serves some 39,000 students in Ada and Canyon counties.
Here’s a look at Idaho’s top-paid administrators in 2021-22:
Scott Thomson, North Idaho Charter STEM Academy: $193,500