The West Ada School District offices in Meridian are shown. District trustees approved a $500 million levy proposal Monday night to pay for two new elementary schools, a new Career Technical Education center, repairs and renovations. 

Originally published Feb. 27 on IdahoEdNews.org

West Ada School District trustees unanimously approved on Monday night the largest education funding ask to make it on a ballot in Idaho history — a 10-year, $500 million plant facilities levy. 

