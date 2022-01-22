MERIDIAN — The West Ada Education Association is calling on school district officials and the local health district to change the way COVID-19 data is presented to help schools, teachers and parents make more informed decisions about slowing the spread of the virus.
The teachers union announced the push Friday morning via a statement to the Idaho Press.
The education association says it wants to continue with in-person learning, and that in order to do so, the district should consider implementing strategies such as universal masking, vaccination, and consistent testing of students and staff. It also asks Central District Health, district administrators, and school board members to “reconsider” how data is collected and presented to increase transparency.
The president of the teachers union, Sam Pérez, asked via email that the statement be published in its entirety, and said that the members of the education group would not provide any interviews. The statement, in its entirety, says:
“The members of the West Ada Education Association believe that in-person learning is extremely important for our students. We know that the safe environment offered by public schools is the best place for many students to learn. For these reasons, we support the establishment of multi-layered mitigation measures to curtail the rise of COVID infections in West Ada schools. These measures include but are not limited to, universal mask-wearing and full vaccination, frequent hand washing, consistent testing of students and staff, safe distancing, thorough cleaning, and proper ventilation of school buildings. If done properly, these measures are shown to significantly reduce the spread of the virus.
“Individual decisions of whether to utilize these precautions, however, are made on an accurate understanding of the risk at any given time. Part of how one determines individual risk in our schools is based on the dashboard provided by the district of the number of active cases therein. Like the CDH, the school district has been given an impossible/unprecedented task of tracking a complex and inconsistently reported disease without the appropriate tools or training, resulting in a distorted picture. Therefore, we call upon the CDH, West Ada Administration, and Board of Trustees to reconsider how they collect and report information for full transparency and an accurate representation of the risks involved in continuing in-person education at a heightened point in this global pandemic.
“Finally, we believe it is essential for school staff, school leadership, and the community to work together to ensure the creation of a safe learning environment for all students and educators.”
The West Ada School District did not immediately return a request for comment on the statement Friday.
The association’s statement comes as hospitals are beginning to feel more strain from the omicron variant continuing its march through communities in the Treasure Valley. Hospital and state officials have expressed concern about a return to Crisis Standards of Care as the variant’s spread drives down hospital capacity due to staffing shortages and the number of people requiring medical attention.
On Dec. 25, there were 210 patients hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s website. As of Jan. 19, there were 491 hospitalized patients in Idaho with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
MORE DATA, MORE MITIGATION NEEDED
Many local school districts, including West Ada, have created dashboards or other online tools where the public can view COVID-19 cases among students and staff. However, the information offered by such dashboards can be limited. For example, if a student tests positive for COVID-19 and stays home from school, but their parents only tell the district that the child is sick, the dashboard won’t reflect the true number of cases in a district.
David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke’s Hospital System, whose grandchildren attend school in the district, says he has heard from teachers and parents that the district’s dashboard is an undercount of the number of cases. Adding a section on the dashboard that shows how many students and staff are out for whatever reason, and including a baseline with historic data on absenteeism for the given part of the year would improve dashboards, Pate said.
As of Friday afternoon, the district’s dashboard reported a total of 25 staff cases and 137 student cases, totaling 162 cases for the previous five days. That’s considerably lower from the week of Jan. 6 to Jan. 15 where the district recorded 943 total student and staff cases over the course of the week, according to the dashboard.
On Tuesday, 15% of the district’s students were absent, which could be for any reason, and 12% of staff were absent for any reason, Char Jackson, chief communication officer for the district, said via email on Wednesday. So far, the district has been able to continue operations without having to close schools, she said.
This week, the district’s dashboard is reporting 74.84 cases per 100,000. A district with between 55 to 99 per 100,000 new cases over the previous seven days indicates substantial spread, according to Central District Health’s guidelines.
Central District Health tracks the spread of COVID-19 on a county-by-county basis in Ada, Boise, Valley, and Elmore counties, said District Director Russell Duke via an emailed statement.
“When there is substantial or high transmission in a county, our recommendation to all schools within that county regarding masking and other mitigation measures remains the same,” Duke said. “Universal masking, for example, is a recommendation that we encourage for all schools with high transmission, not just those schools with an active outbreak.”
The West Ada School District does not currently require masks, according to the district’s “Safe Return to In-Person Instruction Plan.”
SCHOOL CASES SPREAD TO THE COMMUNITY
When spread is as high in the Treasure Valley as it is now, doing contact tracing to learn where an individual contracted the virus makes little sense, Pate said. The West Ada School District halted contact tracing in October, according to the district’s website. But more actively implementing mitigation strategies, such as masking and adequate ventilation, could be implemented to help keep kids in-person and to help protect the greater community, Pate said.
Though it is common to say that children do not get very sick, some do and require hospitalization, Pate said. But the bigger issue is students catching the virus at school and bringing it home, he said.
“It is the parents that end up needing therapeutics and filling up our hospitals,” Pate said.