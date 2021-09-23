MERIDIAN — On Thursday afternoon, students at Crossroads Middle School in Meridian gathered in seated lines in a grassy area near the school’s entrance.
Their teachers stood clustered in small groups around them. In front of the students was a small, makeshift stage and microphone.
It was here that Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra made the announcement that the school’s science teacher, Todd Knight, had been selected as Idaho’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.
Of the roughly 150 nominees for the award this year, Knight was ultimately chosen from among 10 finalists by a blue ribbon panel.
“It's an incredible experience, and it's very humbling to be chosen,” an emotional Knight said upon receiving the award. “One-hundred-fifty people is not just 150 people. You're looking at 150 of the best teachers in the state, and it is very humbling to be chosen as the recipient for this.”
For Superintendent Ybarra, the Teacher of the Year process is always something she enjoys, as it serves as a reminder of how many remarkable teachers there are in Idaho. Speaking to the students Thursday, she emphasized what an honor it was for Knight to receive the award.
“There’s only one teacher of the year in the whole state of Idaho, and we have a lot of teachers. We have thousands of them. It could have been any of the teachers across the state of Idaho, but the teacher came out of your building,” Ybarra said during the ceremony. “It’s kind of like the president of the United States. You only have one president. You only have one teacher of the year.”
Ybarra went on to highlight Knight’s ability to creatively engage and excite students about scientific subjects noting how instead of just lecturing about Newton’s Laws of Motion, Knight encourages students to demonstrate their learning by thinking outside the box. Some students, describing the process of equal and opposite reactions, wrote about football tackles for a research paper. Others used a Tug-of-War match to explain inertia.
Crossroads, a specialized school in the West Ada School District, is designed for students who may have difficulties in a larger, more traditional school setting. For Joe Palaia, the principal of Crossroads, Knight’s creativity and passion are especially useful in this environment.
“He provides a steadfast calming presence within his students' potentially turbulent lives, encouraging his students to blossom beyond the limitations of their own thinking into flowers of endless possibility,” Palaia wrote in a letter of recommendation for Knight’s Teacher of the Year application.
A through-and-through Idahoan, Knight attended Meridian High School before earning his bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Boise State University. He then went to Concordia University for a Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction in STEM Education.
According to Derek Bub, the Superintendent of the West Ada School District, the focus of Knight’s educational journey has centered around an overwhelming desire to make a difference in a wholesome and unselfish way.
Knight has been teaching science at Crossroads since 2014 and is currently the school's digital technology lead and the chair of the science department.
On top of receiving the 2022 Idaho Teacher of the Year award, Knight will also serve as the state’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year and will be a spokesman and representative for Idaho educators.
Knight, while grateful for the award, was quick to point out he couldn’t do the work alone. Before leaving the stage and after thanking his family who were in attendance, Knight asked the students to point out others who have helped them with their education.
The students, in a myriad of different directions, pointed to various teachers standing behind and around them.
“I see so many people pointing to everybody around them. It’s that idea of we build upon each other, and we build each other up,” Knight said. “We’re all here to help out and help you guys.”