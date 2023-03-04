West Ada School District sign
The West Ada School District is asking people to make donations toward student lunch balances since COVID-19 waivers have been removed.

Uncollected lunch balances have accumulated, the district said in a news release. During National School Breakfast Week, West Ada is asking for people to “dig for change” and make donations. Schools previously operated under food waivers from the effects of COVID-19, but the funding was removed for the 2023 year.

