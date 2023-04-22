west ada ag 1.jpeg

Students learn about both large and small animal anatomy at Meridian High School’s veterinary science class, part of the district’s career technical education programs. 

 Darren Svan/Idaho Education News

Originally published April 18 on IdahoEdNews.org.

West Ada’s Future Farmers of America teachers are rolling up their Carhartt sleeves for a 21st Century mission: help young people become agriculture cheerleaders.

west ada ag 2.jpeg

Agriculture teacher Jessica Higer demonstrates how to use the Anatomage, a 3D system that allows students to visualize anatomy. 
west ada ag 3.jpeg

Students learn how to work with small animals in their veterinary science class at Meridian High School. 
west ada ag 4.jpeg

Hands-on experiences help students visualize themselves in an agriculture industry that is being squeezed by urbanization.

