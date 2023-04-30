During the pandemic, students around the nation became eligible for free school meals, regardless of their family income. While some low-income schools and school districts in Idaho have been able to keep free school lunches, others haven’t, leading to a running debt for the schools that allow students to eat lunch, regardless of what their account balance is.
West Ada School District currently owes around $55,000-$60,000 for school lunches, according to Ken Hyde, communication and marketing specialist at West Ada School District.
Thanks to community members, businesses and organizations, the district has currently collected roughly 58% of the total owed. Donor organizations include groups like Scentsy, Group One Sotheby’s Realty, Boise Valley Scottish Rite, Cathedral of the Rockies and Blimpie.
“With the end of funding from the pandemic years and an increase in food prices, we were just devastated to see a rise in the inability of parents and caregivers to pay for their student lunches,” Kellie Floto, Scentsy director of philanthropy, said. “It’s really incredible that (schools have) made a commitment that they’re going to help ensure that kids have at least one meal and that they are going to incur that debt and not turn them away. That’s something we wanted to be a part of.”
What matters is that children are being fed, regardless of their circumstances, Floto said.
“We want to stand behind school districts that have taken that approach,” Floto said. “It’s an incredible thing for them to think about the whole child and to make sure they’re taken care of and loved and supported and safe at school.”
In the past, Scentsy has made donations to organizations like Feeding America and state food banks in an effort to minimize food insecurity. This time, Scentsy was interested in making sure the food went directly to children.
“We made donations to several school districts across the U.S. to help pay for student lunches for children in need,” Floto said. “When we researched school districts across the U.S., West Ada was identified as one of those districts in need.”
Scentsy makes donations every six months through the Scentsy Family Foundation. Money for the $32,000 donation to the West Ada School District’s lunch debt came from Scentsy’s product with a purpose. With every sold product with a purpose, a portion of those funds go to the charitable cause program to be donated every six months. This month, Scentsy donated $105,000 to school districts’ lunch debt around the nation.
“We’re usually pretty quiet about our giving, because we don’t like to make it about us, we like to make it about charity,” Floto said. “But the reason I wanted to share this one, about West data specifically, is it’s meant to spark something. We all need to assume that no matter what school our kids go to, or no matter what school is in our community, people are struggling.”
Even a $5 donation makes an impact, Floto said.
“That’s one or two meals for a kid,” Floto said. “Helping kids right here in our community get a meal at school that they may not get when they’re at home, it’s just another way for people to think about giving, whether they have kids in school or not. $5 really does make a difference.”
This month, Group One Sotheby’s Realty also decided to do something to help.
“I don’t know how people can see a need in the community and not respond,” Sales Manager Sean Hart said. “Our company is exceptional at that. I’ve never been around better humans.”
The company recently held a chili cookoff to raise funds for the district’s lunch debt, Hart said, sending the district $2,550.
“I like helping people out,” Hart said. “Most Realtors that I know are good humans — they like helping people out.”
Blimpie, a local sandwich franchise, also recently donated $1,000 to West Ada, Boise and Nampa School districts, Operations Supervisor Robin Hanford said. Several of the franchisee owners have kids that have attended school in the valley.
“We just saw the need in the community,” Hanford said. “We try to help with providing school lunches at a decent price.”
Blimpie stores have previously donated to The Idaho Foodbank and other programs to provide affordable lunches for people in the valley.
“Education and supporting the children is a good cause,” Hanford said. “Really, nobody should be struggling with getting lunch.”
Boise Valley Scottish Rite and the Cathedral of the Rockies Amity Campus did not get back to the Idaho Press request for comment by press time.
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.