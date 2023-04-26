West Ada cancels school Tuesday

The West Ada School District offices in Meridian.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Some schools across the West Ada School District need some major repairs — with exposed wires, peeling paint, ruined siding and cracked asphalt among them.

Those are mainly cosmetic issues. But Superintendent Derek Bub said there are bigger, more serious problems as well, like old boiler systems and thin walls that aren’t soundproof.

